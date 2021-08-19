Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Gift Rose can bloom at Sunderland

Lightfoot Trump (Trap 5) - 13.28 Sheffield

A reliable high-end grader when campaigned at Perry Barr, LIGHTFOOT TRUMP (Trap 5, 13.28) has made a bright start to his career at Sheffield, coming with a late dash to score by half a length in A4 class two starts back. Not seen to best effect last time, he was still deserving of credit, running to a similar level, and the make-up of today's handicap looks ripe for him to get a dream run on the rails off the second bend.

Gracie (Trap 6) - 20:12 Sunderland

GRACIE (Trap 6, 20.12) can dispel a couple of lesser efforts and regain the winning thread. A facile winner in a higher grade back in June, the balance of her form since stands up to close scrutiny in tonight's A4 affair and operating as the sole wide seed, it will be disappointing were she not able to play a lead role.

Gift Rose (Trap 1) - 21:01 Sunderland

A dual winner upon arriving at Sunderland GIFT ROSE (Trap 1,21.01) is still in the relative infancy of her career, and ran her best race to date when third in this grade of A3 four days ago. The competition she has faced of late on the whole rates stronger than tonight's and with sound claims of bossing the rails from the red jacket, we're hopeful the November 19' whelp can do just that and account for Barntick Jackie (Trap 6), who hasn't been truly seeing her races out following a spell on the side-lines.

