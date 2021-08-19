To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Gift Rose can bloom at Sunderland

Greyhounds running
"...it will be disappointing were she not able to play a lead role..."

Timeform on Gracie

Lightfoot Trump (Trap 5) - 13.28 Sheffield

A reliable high-end grader when campaigned at Perry Barr, LIGHTFOOT TRUMP (Trap 5, 13.28) has made a bright start to his career at Sheffield, coming with a late dash to score by half a length in A4 class two starts back. Not seen to best effect last time, he was still deserving of credit, running to a similar level, and the make-up of today's handicap looks ripe for him to get a dream run on the rails off the second bend.

Gracie (Trap 6) - 20:12 Sunderland

GRACIE (Trap 6, 20.12) can dispel a couple of lesser efforts and regain the winning thread. A facile winner in a higher grade back in June, the balance of her form since stands up to close scrutiny in tonight's A4 affair and operating as the sole wide seed, it will be disappointing were she not able to play a lead role.

Gift Rose (Trap 1) - 21:01 Sunderland

A dual winner upon arriving at Sunderland GIFT ROSE (Trap 1,21.01) is still in the relative infancy of her career, and ran her best race to date when third in this grade of A3 four days ago. The competition she has faced of late on the whole rates stronger than tonight's and with sound claims of bossing the rails from the red jacket, we're hopeful the November 19' whelp can do just that and account for Barntick Jackie (Trap 6), who hasn't been truly seeing her races out following a spell on the side-lines.

Sheffield 19th Aug (HC 500m)

Thursday 19 August, 1.28pm

Market rules

1. Blackrock Sirius
2. Broomwell Sandie
3. Baltovin Linda
4. Zinedine Zidog
5. Lightfoot Trump
6. Casino Deejay
Sunderland 19th Aug (A4 450m)

Thursday 19 August, 8.12pm

Market rules

1. Choctaw Razan
2. Murdaniel Blake
3. Couzins Tweetie
4. Spangenberg
5. Blue So Man
6. Gracie
Sunderland 19th Aug (A3 450m)

Thursday 19 August, 9.01pm

Market rules

1. Gift Rose
2. Meadows Megan
3. Icecool Bell
4. Webbhill Wideboy
5. Blue Lola
6. Barntick Jackie
