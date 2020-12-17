Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: George Henry can emerge as a lead threat at Sheffield

GEORGE HENRY (Trap 5) - 17.22 Sheffield

GEORGE HENRY hasn't tasted success since August but his consistency is hard to knock, hitting the frame on each of his last six starts, admittedly holding little chance behind a well-in winner for the grade of S3. A versatile campaigner, the drop to A6 company rates an obvious plus, and he can emerge as a lead threat off the final bend.

BRAVO KISS (Trap 5) - 20.03 Monmore

BRAVO KISS only recently returned from seasonal rest but her trial exploits were pretty sharp, and she's showed plenty of her customary early dash despite meeting with defeat in the last couple of weeks. Kevin Hutton's charge is entitled to be firmly up to speed now, and with claims of leading up again out wide, we're hopeful she'll soon be making the best of her way home.

BALLYMAC IMOGEN (Trap 4) - 20.27 Newcastle

BALLYMAC IMOGEN was improving steadily when last seen over four bends, her early pace looking a most useful asset when twice caught close home during November. Steve Anderson's bitch comfortably rates the likeliest leader once more, and with her latest effort in sprint company easily overlooked, she's fancied to build up an advantage and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.