Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: George Henry can emerge as a lead threat at Sheffield

Dogs in a finish
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform provide the best bets from across the UK on Thursday...

"...she's fancied to build up an advantage and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers."

Timeform on Ballymac Imogen

GEORGE HENRY (Trap 5) - 17.22 Sheffield

GEORGE HENRY hasn't tasted success since August but his consistency is hard to knock, hitting the frame on each of his last six starts, admittedly holding little chance behind a well-in winner for the grade of S3. A versatile campaigner, the drop to A6 company rates an obvious plus, and he can emerge as a lead threat off the final bend.

BRAVO KISS (Trap 5) - 20.03 Monmore

BRAVO KISS only recently returned from seasonal rest but her trial exploits were pretty sharp, and she's showed plenty of her customary early dash despite meeting with defeat in the last couple of weeks. Kevin Hutton's charge is entitled to be firmly up to speed now, and with claims of leading up again out wide, we're hopeful she'll soon be making the best of her way home.

BALLYMAC IMOGEN (Trap 4) - 20.27 Newcastle

BALLYMAC IMOGEN was improving steadily when last seen over four bends, her early pace looking a most useful asset when twice caught close home during November. Steve Anderson's bitch comfortably rates the likeliest leader once more, and with her latest effort in sprint company easily overlooked, she's fancied to build up an advantage and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Recommended bets

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 17th Dec (A6 500m)

Thursday 17 December, 5.22pm

1. Archie Boy
2. Geelo Violet
3. Angels Spirit
4. Droopys Greta
5. George Henry
6. Glowing Rainbow
Monm 17th Dec (A2 480m)

Thursday 17 December, 8.03pm

1. Jayms Sabbath
2. Deeteedee Viper
3. Nightingale Lane
4. Whittle Vic
5. Bravo Kiss
6. Tommys Winky
Newc 17th Dec (A4 480m)

Thursday 17 December, 8.27pm

1. Burgess Ronnie
2. Liosgarbh Duke
3. Manx Kipper
4. Ballymac Imogen
5. Fahee Bandit
6. Ronnies Sky
