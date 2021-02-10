Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Geordie can bring the Fury

Slaneyside Nevin (Trap 1) - 18.51 Newcastle



Slaneyside Nevin (Trap 1, 18.51) was successful in top-grade company at Belle Vue in his pomp and to his credit has maintained a fairly high level following his switch to the North East. Twice knocking on the door following his ease to A3 grade, he again promises to be a force in tonight's contest and if holding his position on the rails around bends 1 and 2, is fancied to come out on top.

Geordie Fury (Trap 4) - 19:09 Newcastle

Geordie Fury's (Trap 4, 19.09) record was rather mixed following his breakthrough success in October but it's been much more like it from the April 19' youngster more recently, going down by only a neck last time having been forced to check early on. A strong runner at the 480-metre trip that effort highlighted he's a force at A5 level and he can confirm the promise of that run.

Droopys Verity (Trap 2) - 20:46 Newcastle

Droopys Verity (Trap 2, 20.46) showed ability in her qualifying trials and confirmed all the promise of her debut effort when running away with an A2 contest 11 days ago, riding some first-bend crowding to draw clear for a four and a quarter length success. Remaining in the same grade, the June 19' youngster has already proven she can break faster than she did last time and given she's open to any amount of further improvement, may well be up to quickly doubling her career tally.

