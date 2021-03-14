Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Gentlemen prefer Brosna Blonde at Kinsley this evening

CORONA LADY (Trap 4) - 15.44 Kinsley

CORONA LADY has had recent efforts masked by trouble-in-running, not least when forced to check badly early doors and ultimately left with a mountain to climb in this grade seven days ago. A fast-starting bitch, she's much better than that effort suggests, as she proved when defeating re-opposing Ballymac Luane (Trap 2) by four lengths in January, and we're hopeful the daughter of Good News can blast from the boxes and make every post a winning one.

BROSNA BLONDE (Trap 5) - 17.03 Kinsley

BROSNA BLONDE has long since established herself as one of the leading two-bend operators around Kinsley, highlighting as much when typically having too much for D1 rivals two weeks ago. Mark Siddall's charge has the bit between her teeth once more and with another good break, she's fancied to have too much for today's opposition.

BALLYMAC PIA (Trap 2) - 17.22 Kinsley

A dual winner in handicaps, BALLYMAC PIA has gone very close to opening her account in A7 contests of late, going down by a neck seven days ago, posting a career best on the clock in the process. An August 19' whelp, she ought to have a little more to offer still and with claims of leading on the rails, she can add to her tally.