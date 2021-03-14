To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Gentlemen prefer Brosna Blonde at Kinsley this evening

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform provide selections from Kinsley on Sunday.

"...she's fancied to have too much for today's opposition."

Timeform on Brosna Blonde

CORONA LADY (Trap 4) - 15.44 Kinsley

CORONA LADY has had recent efforts masked by trouble-in-running, not least when forced to check badly early doors and ultimately left with a mountain to climb in this grade seven days ago. A fast-starting bitch, she's much better than that effort suggests, as she proved when defeating re-opposing Ballymac Luane (Trap 2) by four lengths in January, and we're hopeful the daughter of Good News can blast from the boxes and make every post a winning one.

BROSNA BLONDE (Trap 5) - 17.03 Kinsley

BROSNA BLONDE has long since established herself as one of the leading two-bend operators around Kinsley, highlighting as much when typically having too much for D1 rivals two weeks ago. Mark Siddall's charge has the bit between her teeth once more and with another good break, she's fancied to have too much for today's opposition.

BALLYMAC PIA (Trap 2) - 17.22 Kinsley

A dual winner in handicaps, BALLYMAC PIA has gone very close to opening her account in A7 contests of late, going down by a neck seven days ago, posting a career best on the clock in the process. An August 19' whelp, she ought to have a little more to offer still and with claims of leading on the rails, she can add to her tally.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Kinsl 14th Mar (A2 462m)

Sunday 14 March, 3.44pm

Market rules

1. Pantone Jones
2. Ballymac Luanne
3. Leinster Flare
4. Corona Lady
5. A Hardy Act
6. Sherry Baby
Kinsl 14th Mar (D1 268m)

Sunday 14 March, 5.03pm

Market rules

1. Kirabilly Kathy
2. Ballymac Grainne
3. Mysterious Times
4. Lismadine Glor
5. Brosna Blonde
6. Pennylane Fionn
Kinsl 14th Mar (A7 462m)

Sunday 14 March, 5.22pm

Market rules

1. Billwin River
2. Ballymac Pia
3. Bitofamiss
4. Cluain Mor Girl
5. Beech Hill Des
6. Dream Fionn
