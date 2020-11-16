Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Geelo Tootsie can win a weak contest

Glengar Martin (Trap 3, 14.04) made a bright start to his career at Sheffield during the summer, quickly registering a pair of victories over 500 metres, including a fairly comfortable A5 victory in August. His progress has levelled out subsequently but there have been signs his turn may not be far away again of late, finding only one too good latest. Seizing an early lead rates a distinct possibility for Lisa Stephenson's charge and we're hopeful he can do just that and prove tough to peg back.

A winner in this grade of A4 3 starts back Burnley Storm (Trap 3, 15.44) had little go right on her penultimate start and quickly returned to form without being seen to best effect last week, crowded early doors she was noted keeping on in vein pursuit before her exploits told in the finish. With a cracking trap/grade record to call upon we think the daughter of Storm Control can enhance that record this afternoon.

Sheffield's 17.03 rates a weak contest and it may pay to side with veteran Geelo Tootsie (Trap 6) to regain the winning thread. The daughter of Geelo Vegas has struggled to make an impact of late but this is her easiest assignment for some time and from what good develop in to a good make-up in stripes, she is fancied to capitalise.

