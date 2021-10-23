To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Geelo to score at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday.

"A repeat of that level of performance may well suffice..."

Timeform on Geelo Striker

Droopys Biggy (Trap 4) - 18.36 Sheffield

There's high-quality action at Sheffield this evening, with the first of three bets offered in the 18.36 contest in the shape of DROOPYS BIGGY (T4). Pitched straight into an Open at his local Newcastle circuit, he suffered slight interference early and did pretty well to finish third. Last week's 27.61 in a trial here over 480m was an eye-catching performance and he rates a very good prospect.

Geelo Striker (Trap 3) - 19.09 Sheffield

As is usually the case with maiden Open races, there's a range of abilities on show in the 19.09, and the key to the race could be the tussle to the first bend between GEELO STRIKER (T3) and Acomb Hugo. The former progressed nicely in sprints this summer and was run down only late in A2 company here last week. A repeat of that level of performance may well suffice.

Candy Man (Trap 5) - 19.58 Sheffield

CANDY MAN (T5) was perhaps a shade disappointing in the first round of the Steel City Cup, sent off favourite and seemingly holding every chance. That said, it was job done as far as qualification is concerned and we know he has a bigger performance in him, so he's worth another chance in the first semi-final at 19.58

Sheffield 23rd Oct (OR 500m)

Saturday 23 October, 7.58pm

1. Nipsey Hustle
2. Forest Gold
3. Cascade King
4. Hardy Rebel
5. Pacemaker Ted
6. Candy Man
