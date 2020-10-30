To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Geelo Ruby can prove a gem for backers at Nottingham

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Newcastle and Nottingham on Friday...

"...the assessor has given her a big chance dropping her to A6 class."

Timeform on Geelo Ruby

PENNYS ILEX (Trap 5) - 14:19 Newcastle

PENNYS ILEX is a strong fancy to double her career tally in this A5 contest. A winner in this grade back in August, the selection has finished second no fewer than five times since. She doesn't do a lot wrong attitude-wise though, often finding herself with a lot to do before keeping on. There's pace on her inside today but she should be able to stay within striking distance before picking the opposition off as she has a bit in hand on TF ratings.

CRUZ ON LEANNE (Trap 6) - 15:09 Newcastle

CRUZ ON LEANNE remains a maiden, but she clocked a relatively-quick time in a trial this month and this is just her third go in A7 class at Newcastle. Last week's run was just a creditable one, but she can build on that, and given she already looks a strong stayer over 480m, any trouble on her inside will certainly aid her cause as she is parked out wide.

GEELO RUBY (Trap 5) - 18:19 Nottingham

Upon her transfer to Nottingham, GEELO RUBY has been about as consistent out of the boxes as you can get at the level she races at. Early pace perhaps isn't as potent a weapon at Nottingham as other tracks and she's been unable to convert that into a win at Colwick Park, but it's surely only a matter of time before she gets loose on the front and crucially, the assessor has given her a big chance dropping her to A6 class.

Recommended bets

PENNYS ILEX (Trap 5) - 14:19 Newcastle
CRUZ ON LEANNE (Trap 6) - 15:09 Newcastle
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Friday 30 October, 2.19pm

1. Mayfield Oreo
2. Indian Reel
3. Bramble Tom
4. Slap Dash
5. Pennys Ilex
6. Juicy Tracker
Friday 30 October, 3.09pm

1. Slaneyside Reba
2. Geordie Porsha
3. Watermill Leah
4. Peaky Boy
5. Wazokie Ranger
6. Cruz On Leanne
