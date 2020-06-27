To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Geelo Davey can make every post a winning one at Sheffield

Dogs running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Sheffield on Saturday...

"...he can trap fast once more and make every post a winning one."

Timeform on Geelo Davey

VERONICAS PEARL (Trap 3) - 19.27 Sheffield

VERONICAS PEARL arrives winless on the back of nine career starts to date but in truth we've yet to see the best of Barrie Draper's charge, particularly over four bends. However, she holds sound claims of turning front rank on the rails this evening and on the bunny, a much better showing can be expected.

GEELO DAVEY (Trap 4) - 19.47 Sheffield

GEELO DAVEY has improved considerably post lock down, showing tremendous early speed to make it two wins from three starts, latterly a facile C&D, D1 success. A June 18' whelp, Carl Perry's charge is showing tremendous pace from the boxes, and with an inexperienced sort to his immediate inner, he can trap fast once more and make every post a winning one.

GEELO PRINCESS (Trap 1) - 21.47 Sheffield

It is fair to say finds Sheffield's 500-metre trip at the limit of her stamina but GEELO PRINCESS is all heart nevertheless, boasting a record of 3-11 in this grade of A5 alone. Returning to action, she's steadily regained full fitness and highlighted she's coming to the boil with a solid third last time, having led for most of the way. Seizing an early lead on the rails rates a distinct possibility again and we're hopeful she can make every post a winning one.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 27th Jun (A7 500m)

Saturday 27 June, 7.27pm

Sheff 27th Jun (D1 280m)

Saturday 27 June, 7.47pm

Sheff 27th Jun (A5 500m)

Saturday 27 June, 9.47pm

Timeform,

