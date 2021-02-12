To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Geelo can post a Stylish victory at Nottingham

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Nottingham on Friday...

"...there's a fair chance she can make all in this contest if on her game."

Timeform on Timetochill

GEELO NELLIE (Trap 4) - 18:19 Nottingham

Nottingham's evening Sky card is the destination for all three bets, with GEELO NELLIE an appealing proposition in the opener. An ex-Sheffield bitch, she's been a pretty consistent operator, albeit failing to win upon her transfer, but having graded on at A3 level she's now in A5 class. A couple of runner-up efforts of late confirm she's in good order and she's the one to beat.

TIMETOCHILL (Trap 3) - 19:41 Nottingham

Having landed a brace of A4 wins last month, it could be said that TIMETOCHILL has found her level having come up short in her previous attempts in this A3 class. That may be misleading though, and she certainly gave a very good account of herself when runner-up on Monday. This is another quick turnaround, which is a slight worry, but Timetochill boasts a nice blend of early pace and stamina for 500m and there's a fair chance she can make all in this contest if on her game.

GEELO STYLISH (Trap 5) - 20:27 Nottingham

Like the first selection, GEELO STYLISH is another former Owlerton runner, winning an A5 at that track in December. It's yet to fully click in three runs at her new venue, though she has suffered interference each time and, with a clear run, she can confirm herself to be well up to this grade.

Recommended bets

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

