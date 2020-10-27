Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Geelo Buster can prove much too good

Geelo Buster (Trap 2, 18.19) has been running really well in defeat in similar company of late and Carl Perry's charge may well be ready to strike again. His latest second behind a fast winner for the grade reads well in tonight's contest and with a similar break from the blue jacket (6-13 in this trap) he can prove too good for tonight's rivals.

Lightfoot Como (Trap 4, 18.26) showed ability in her qualifying trials and was deserving of extra credit when making a winning debut in A4 7 days ago, shuffled back around halfway only to display fine determination to get up by ¾ length close home, clearing away to the pick up. Certainly not devoid of early pace and only an April 19' whelp, the daughter of Eden The Kid is open to any amount of improvement moving forward and we're hopeful she can capitalise on being left in the same grade this evening.

Saleen Again (Trap 4, 21.31) was impressive when opening his account at Sheffield last month, coming from mid division to clear away impressively in a fast clock. The fact he lacks a yard on the approach has halted further success in A2 company, yet he's still performed with credit, not least in finishing runner-up on 2 of his last 3 starts. The ease in grade/fact he's operating as the sole middle seed are both obvious positives this evening and if emerging unscathed around the opening bend

