Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Galloping Moon can make all again

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three selections for the action on Sunday evening

Timeform provide selections from Swindon and Central Park on Sunday...

"...that performance stands up to close scrutiny..."

Timeform on Galloping Moon

Kerryroad Rose (Trap 3) - 19:26 Swindon

Despite being a July '18 whelp, Kerryroad Rose (T3) has relatively few miles on the clock and she has shaped as if it won't be long before she opens her account in the basement grades at Swindon, going down as an unlucky loser last time when beaten by the re-opposing Jayjays Ruby. That ought not to prove her limit and we're hopeful she can get around the opening bends unscathed and emerge victorious.

Galloping Moon (Trap 6) - 19:56 Central Park

Galloping Moon (T6) had been shaping well in the face of some stern assignments and duly capitalised on the return to calmer waters when landing the Central Park Ladies over C&D seven days ago, breaking smartly and making all. That performance stands up to close scrutiny in a race lacking depth, and she can utilise a good make-up as the sole wide seed.

Gizmo Weejay (Trap 5) - 20:54 Central Park

Gizmo Weejay (T5) has caught the eye since making the switch to six-bend contests and duly confirmed previous promise when landing a heat of the Sunday Night Novice Stayers last week, recording a career-best in the process. A repeat of that 12.86 sectional should enable Gizmo Weejay to seize an early lead again.

Recommended bets

CPark 11th Oct (OR 480m)

Sunday 11 October, 7.56pm

1. Nah Then Bella
2. Volcanic Reef
3. Goldies Ginola
4. Queen Dolly
5. Melodys Secret
6. Galloping Moon
CPark 11th Oct (OR 642m)

Sunday 11 October, 8.54pm

2. Coyote Mustang
3. Romulus
4. Comeout Kiddo
5. Gizmo Weejay
6. Masonspeedymac
