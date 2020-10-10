Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Further success beckons for Doolin Duke

Nott 10th Oct (OR 500m)Show Hide
Saturday 10 October, 8.21pm
|1. Kilara Icon
|2. Vixons Lad
|3. Deerjet Sydney
|4. Sparta Master
|5. Vics Charm
|6. Troy Firebird
Timeform bring you three bets from Nottingham on Saturday evening...
"...looks an exciting prospect and further success beckons..."
Timeform on Doolin Duke
TROY FIREBIRD (Trap 6) - 20:21 Nottingham
TROY FIREBIRD can advance in Heat 4. Deerjet Sydney is the odds-on favourite after an impressive win eight days ago but his rival recorded a quicker time in defeat on the card and looks set for a big run out wide. The Yarmouth Derby third impressed in a couple of trials at the track before last week's second and should step it up a notch given he looks set for a clear run in the stripes.
DOOLIN DUKE (Trap 5) - 20:36 Nottingham
DOOLIN DUKE looks an exciting prospect and further success beckons in Heat 5. He avoided the trouble that plagued others when scoring a week ago but was still good value for his emphatic 12-and-a-half-length-victory, looking stronger the further he went. It's easy to see why Pat Buckley's charge is towards the head of the ante-post betting for the competition.
JAZZERS MAN (Trap 6) - 20:52 Nottingham
JAZZERS MAN looks worth a bet against likely favourite Wolfe in Heat 6. He almost ended up in the River Trent given how wide he came in his heat last week and did well to grab second in the circumstances. We know the classy Monmore dog is much better than that and he should be a lot more streetwise tonight.
