Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Fortfield Mary can dominate from the front at Perry Barr

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Perry Barr on Thursday.

"...the make-up of the race looks ideal for her to smash into an unassailable lead..."

Timeform on Fortfield Mary

Perry Barr's evening fixture is the destination for all three bets, with bright staying prospect HATHER DAISY (Trap 1) very hard to oppose in the Open over 710m at 19:51. Attached to the Doncaster circuit, she clocked an impressive figure when an easy winner over 661m at the beginning of the month. A two-bend trial here earlier this week will have served a purpose and she holds a clear edge against pretty exposed rivals.

JOES JET (Trap 3) flits between Open and A1 class at Nottingham and he made a successful switch to this venue in top company last month, displaying his customary early zip. He's since advertised his well-being with further success at Colwick Park and with this 480m test probably a better fit for him, there may well be more to come. He's just about the one to beat in the 20:21 heat.

There are a couple of unexposed unknown quantities on the inside in the A4 at 20:36 but on our figures, FORTFIELD MARY (Trap 3) could be away and gone. She was picked up in this grade last week but was just modest out of the boxes by her standards and the make-up of the race looks ideal for her to smash into an unassailable lead.

Recommended bets

HATHER DAISY (Trap 1) - 19:51 Perry Barr
JOES JET (Trap 3) - 20:21 Perry Barr
FORTFIELD MARY (Trap 3) - 20:36 Perry Barr

Perry Barr 10th Jun (OR 710m)

Thursday 10 June, 7.51pm

Market rules

1. Hather Daisy
2. Hather Duke
3. Savana Sharky
4. Takemyhand
5. Free To Be
6. Savana Darn Hot
Perry Barr 10th Jun (OR 480m)

Thursday 10 June, 8.21pm

Market rules

1. Wingman
2. Savana Cody
3. Joes Jet
4. Ballyboss Baz
5. Savana Tonic
6. Burgess Vivato
Perry Barr 10th Jun (A4 480m)

Thursday 10 June, 8.36pm

Market rules

1. Clonleigh Hulk
2. Creevy Special
3. Fortfield Mary
4. Southfield Gump
5. Sporting Pacino
6. Never In Doubt
