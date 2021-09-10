Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Fire Paper can light up Romford

Heat four of the Romford Puppy Cup looks an intriguing contest at 19:36 and it's the progressive SAVANA PONCHO (Trap 5) who is fancied to come out on top. Frank Gray's October 19' whelp has quickly made his mark at home track Towcester and ran a stormer to finish runner-up over C&D last week, hitting the rails at the first before powering home to take second. There's any amount of improvement in the son of Top Honcho around the tight turns of Romford when he brings his trapping boots to the table and we're hopeful he can break better and progress again.

Heat five of the same competition comes up at 19:56 and having reached the final of the Arc Puppy Classic final late last month, DOGHOUSE DAZZLER (Trap 5) looks sure to go well again. Nathan Hunt's charge was only just touched off in a C&D event seven days ago, that despite meeting with trouble, going down by only a head. A strong runner over the 400-metre trip, he holds sound claims on expected final time and with the switch to the orange jacket expected to hold no fears, all looks set fair for a bold showing.

Our final selection comes in the Romford Friday Night Maidens Final at 20:38 and FIRE PAPER (Trap 4) who has the bit firmly between his teeth at present and is fancied to complete the four-timer. Faultless at the boxes on each of his last three starts, it's feasible to think he will steal a march on the approach to the opening corner once more and in this groove, should prove difficult to peg back.

