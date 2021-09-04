To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

US Open Tennis Tips

Betfair Sprint Cup Day at Haydock Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Final Xafonic to finish with a flourish

Greyhounds racing
Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets on Saturday evening

Timeform flag up the best bets at Monmore and Yarmouth on Saturday evening.

Lavan Boy (Trap 2) - 19:51 Yarmouth

Lavan Boy (T2) always comes with risks attached given his inconsistency at the boxes but he's now operating at a level he can be competitive at, as he proved when going down by only a head ten days ago, that despite hitting any amount of trouble-in-running. Getting a good position behind likely leader Swift Icy (T3) is crucial this evening but, if doing so, he's fancied to be reeling that rival in by the third bend and can strike up the home straight.

Final Xafonic (Trap 4) - 21:02 Monmore

A strong-running sort, Final Xafonic (T4) capitalised on the drop back to A2 class when ending a losing run early last month and he impressed on the clock when trialling over Sheffield's 500-metre circuit, dipping under the 29-second barrier. Not seen to best effect over six bends on his latest start, the return to four bends rates a plus and, in an open lacking depth, he can turn handy and come home best.

Elderberry Itoje (Trap 2)- 21:18 Monmore

Elderberry Itoje (T2), an April '19 whelp, has presumably not been the easiest to train given he is only making his competitive debut at this stage. However, he's clearly a very pacy individual based on his trial exploits over Monmore's 264-metres - he recorded a time of 15.24s two weeks ago. He certainly doesn't look over-faced on debut and, with a good break, he can boss the rails.

Monmore 4th Sep (OR 264m)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 September, 9.18pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Ardera Nidge
2. Elderberry Itoje
3. Strategic Lenson
4. Tasty Treat
5. Velvet Genie
6. Deanridge Onfire
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays