Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Final Xafonic to finish with a flourish

Lavan Boy (Trap 2) - 19:51 Yarmouth

Lavan Boy (T2) always comes with risks attached given his inconsistency at the boxes but he's now operating at a level he can be competitive at, as he proved when going down by only a head ten days ago, that despite hitting any amount of trouble-in-running. Getting a good position behind likely leader Swift Icy (T3) is crucial this evening but, if doing so, he's fancied to be reeling that rival in by the third bend and can strike up the home straight.

Final Xafonic (Trap 4) - 21:02 Monmore

A strong-running sort, Final Xafonic (T4) capitalised on the drop back to A2 class when ending a losing run early last month and he impressed on the clock when trialling over Sheffield's 500-metre circuit, dipping under the 29-second barrier. Not seen to best effect over six bends on his latest start, the return to four bends rates a plus and, in an open lacking depth, he can turn handy and come home best.

Elderberry Itoje (Trap 2)- 21:18 Monmore



Elderberry Itoje (T2), an April '19 whelp, has presumably not been the easiest to train given he is only making his competitive debut at this stage. However, he's clearly a very pacy individual based on his trial exploits over Monmore's 264-metres - he recorded a time of 15.24s two weeks ago. He certainly doesn't look over-faced on debut and, with a good break, he can boss the rails.