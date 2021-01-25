Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Final Salt can prove too good for rivals at Sheffield

STEEL CITY BUCK (Trap 5) - 14.36 Sheffield

STEEL CITY BUCK has made a bright start to his career, building on his qualifying trial exploits despite meeting with defeat on each of his two competitive starts to date. He holds Financial Burden (Trap 6) on a recent line of form and may well soon be a couple of lengths in front from his draw in orange. He's only going to strengthen up as he gains more experience and the June 19' son of Laughill Blake can open his account at the third attempt.

FINAL SALT (Trap 1) - 15.09 Sheffield

FINAL SALT is firmly established a solid operator in the middle grades at Sheffield, highlighting the point when battling hard to resume winning ways in A4 back in November. In truth, he's faced some stiff assignments in the context of the grade since but highlighted his turn is not far away when runner-up nine days ago. Surprisingly eased a peg subsequently, he needs to be on his toes inside an early-paced sort, but if getting racing room down the back straight, he is fancied to prove too good for today's rivals.

SALEEN JAKE (Trap 2) - 15.26 Sheffield

In truth, the S2 contest over 660 metres isn't the strongest on paper and SALEEN JAKE, who was seen to nothing like best effect on his last try over the trip, is fancied to emerge victorious. Hitting several trouble spots that day, Lisa Stephenson's charge was never able to fully open up. Stonepark Ann (Trap 1) may well put the early pace to the race on the rails but we're hopeful Saleen Jake can tuck in behind and assume control from the halfway point.