Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ferndale Nidge gets the verdict at Nottingham

KANTURK GLASS (Trap 4, 13:51 Kinsley) is already competing at his third track but he's a versatile operator, successful over Sheffield's 500-metre distance and Doncaster's speed-favouring 450-metre trip and he won't be long in getting off the mark at Kinsley judged on last week's second place finish in this grade of A4. It's possible the April 19' whelp can do better still around he as he gains further experience and with a better break, can trap in front and hold off the challengers.

WALTHAM QUEEN (Trap 3, 18:19 Nottingham) has only recently returned from an enforced spell on the sidelines following seasonal rest but there have been signs she's on good terms with herself, defeating a solid A2 operator on her C&D requalifying trial six days ago. The daughter of superstar marathon performer Roxholme Magic hasn't been over-faced by any means for her return and may well have enough to account for tonight's rivals.

FERNDALE NIDGE (Trap 3, 20:27 Nottingham) has been in fine form in recent weeks, rattling off C&D A1/open race victories prior to a make-all success over six bends latest. Certainly not devoid of early pace, the return to graded company is a bonus for connections and he can turn handy early doors and stamp his authority from the three-quarter point.

