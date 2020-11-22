To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Feora worth maximum support at Central Park

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets from Kinsley and Central Park on Sunday...

"...can only progress as he gains further experience..."

Timeform on Feora Max

CARIGEEN HONEY (Trap 4) - 14.36 Kinsley

CARIGEEN HONEY had been proving a model of consistency in defeat prior to a slightly underwhelming display latest, unable to adopt her usual role at the head of affairs. However, there rates a distinct possibility the daughter of Ballymac Vic can lead up the centre this afternoon and, approaching the 16-week mark post season, we're hopeful she can regain the winning thread.

GLINN (Trap 1) - 15:09 Kinsley

Kinsley's 15.09 is quality D1 affair and it may pay to side with the red-hot GLINN to add further success to the tally. Mixing sprint and 4-bend contests with success, he was impressive when dipping under the 28-second barrier on his latest outing three weeks ago, and he can make full use of what could develop in to a cracking make-up on the rails.

FEORA MAX (Trap 3) - 20.54 Central Park

A winner of his sole start in Ireland (in a fast time), FEORA MAX maintained his 100% record when bolting up in his respective heat of the Sunday Night Maiden at Central Park seven days ago. Breaking well, he cleared away to register a 4 ½-length success in a slick 28.62. Paul Young's son of Droopys Jet can only progress as he gains further experience and with the move to the white jacket expected to hold no fears, he can pass this test.

Recommended bets

CARIGEEN HONEY (Trap 4) - 14.36 Kinsley
GLINN (Trap 1) - 15:09 Kinsley
FEORA MAX (Trap 3) - 20.54 Central Park

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

