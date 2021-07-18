Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Feel the Love at Central Park

LOVE (Trap 4) - 18:58 Central Park

LOVE (Trap 4) shapes as though she'll be suited by the step up in distance and can take the novice staying event at 18:58. A three-time winner over 480m at the track, she was motoring at the finish when narrowly beaten nine days ago and likely has more to offer as her stamina is drawn out.

WARZONE TOM (Trap 5) - 20:17 Central Park

WARZONE TOM (Trap 5) can land the other division of the novice staying contest at 20:17. A class act at Towcester this summer, he reached the third round of the Derby and is another who has been finishing off his races strongly, leaving the impression he'll relish six bends.

BURNCHURCH MICK (Trap 2) - 20:54 Central Park



BURNCHURCH MICK (Trap 2) can take his record at Central Park to 3-3 in the 20:54 open. He's quickly put his Derby disappointment behind him with two comfortable wins in Kent, blitzing Chess and Frostys Ten from the front last week. If he traps as well tonight he could have things sewn up by the first bend again.

