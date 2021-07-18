To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Feel the Love at Central Park

Timeform pick out the best bets at Central Park on Sunday.

"If he traps as well tonight he could have things sewn up by the first bend again..."

Burnchurch Mick

LOVE (Trap 4) - 18:58 Central Park

LOVE (Trap 4) shapes as though she'll be suited by the step up in distance and can take the novice staying event at 18:58. A three-time winner over 480m at the track, she was motoring at the finish when narrowly beaten nine days ago and likely has more to offer as her stamina is drawn out.

WARZONE TOM (Trap 5) - 20:17 Central Park

WARZONE TOM (Trap 5) can land the other division of the novice staying contest at 20:17. A class act at Towcester this summer, he reached the third round of the Derby and is another who has been finishing off his races strongly, leaving the impression he'll relish six bends.

BURNCHURCH MICK (Trap 2) - 20:54 Central Park

BURNCHURCH MICK (Trap 2) can take his record at Central Park to 3-3 in the 20:54 open. He's quickly put his Derby disappointment behind him with two comfortable wins in Kent, blitzing Chess and Frostys Ten from the front last week. If he traps as well tonight he could have things sewn up by the first bend again.

Recommended bets

LOVE (Trap 4) - 18:58 Central Park
WARZONE TOM (Trap 5) - 20:17 Central Park
BURNCHURCH MICK (Trap 2) – 20:54 Central Park

