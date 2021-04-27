Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Fearsome Patriot the one to beat down in class

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Inca Mischief (Trap 5) - 20.12 Sheffield

INCA MISCHIEF's (Trap 5, 20.12) early pace is his most useful asset, something he executed perfectly when registering an A7 victory three starts back. Far from disgraced in A6 class subsequently, the return to calmer waters rates an obvious plus for Phil Barlow's trail-blazer and he can get out on the front end and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Lightfoot Gaga (Trap 4) - 20:46 Sheffield

A winner at A3 level late last year, LIGHTFOOT GAGA (Trap 4, 20.46) hasn't been at her very since returning from a break, but the grade she operates in reflects that and she may well be ready to strike. A daughter of Candlelight King, her latest effort still reads well in the context of tonight's contest and she can trap fast, steal a march early and resume winning ways.

Fearsome Patriot (Trap 4) - 21:01 Sheffield

FEARSOME PATRIOT (Trap 4, 21.01) is on a losing run of six, but it would be difficult to say he's out of form, running up to his best when fourth behind one with plenty of back class last time. John Marriott's charge should find today's company all the more manageable and he can turn handy around the opening couple of bends and assume control from the three-quarter point.

Sheffield 27th Apr (A7 500m)

Tuesday 27 April, 8.12pm

Sheffield 27th Apr (A6 500m)

Tuesday 27 April, 8.46pm

Sheffield 27th Apr (A4 500m)

Tuesday 27 April, 9.01pm

