Timeform Greyhounds SmartPlays: Fearmore Aidan looks the value at Nottingham

Likely Roo (Trap 1) - 15.44 Sheffield

There is sprint action to get us underway at 15.44 and one who dropped a big hint her turn isn't far away last time was LIKELY ROO (Trap 1). Barrie Draper's pup wasn't the sharpest out of the boxes last week but was really motoring come the line, going down by only a head in third. It's highly likely there is more to come from the daughter of Laughill Blake and she can utilise a good draw on the rails and come home strongest of all to shed the maiden tag.

Black Doody (Trap 4) - 16:23 Sheffield

Sheffield's 16.23 isn't a strong A7 affair by any means and it may pay to side with BLACK DOODY (Trap 4) to regain the winning thread having not been seen to best effect of late. Meeting with plenty of crowding of late, he has been faced with sterner assignments than this afternoon's and he can turn handy from his middle draw and prove too strong from the three-quarter point.

Fearmore Aidan (Trap 3) - 21:11 Nottingham

FEARMORE AIDAN (Trap 3, 21.11), who was a back-to-back winner in A1 company earlier this month, again ran well when runner-up over 480-metres last time, despite not being seen to best effect. Seizing an early lead rates a distinct possibility this afternoon and he may well have enough to hold off the strong running sorts late in the day and represent a spot of value back in open company.

