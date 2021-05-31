To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhounds SmartPlays: Fearmore Aidan looks the value at Nottingham

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday...

"...he can turn handy from his middle draw and prove too strong from the three-quarter point..."

Timeform on Black Doody

Likely Roo (Trap 1) - 15.44 Sheffield

There is sprint action to get us underway at 15.44 and one who dropped a big hint her turn isn't far away last time was LIKELY ROO (Trap 1). Barrie Draper's pup wasn't the sharpest out of the boxes last week but was really motoring come the line, going down by only a head in third. It's highly likely there is more to come from the daughter of Laughill Blake and she can utilise a good draw on the rails and come home strongest of all to shed the maiden tag.

Black Doody (Trap 4) - 16:23 Sheffield

Sheffield's 16.23 isn't a strong A7 affair by any means and it may pay to side with BLACK DOODY (Trap 4) to regain the winning thread having not been seen to best effect of late. Meeting with plenty of crowding of late, he has been faced with sterner assignments than this afternoon's and he can turn handy from his middle draw and prove too strong from the three-quarter point.

Fearmore Aidan (Trap 3) - 21:11 Nottingham

FEARMORE AIDAN (Trap 3, 21.11), who was a back-to-back winner in A1 company earlier this month, again ran well when runner-up over 480-metres last time, despite not being seen to best effect. Seizing an early lead rates a distinct possibility this afternoon and he may well have enough to hold off the strong running sorts late in the day and represent a spot of value back in open company.

Recommended bets

Likely Roo (Trap 1) - 15.44 Sheffield
Black Doody (Trap 4) - 16:23 Sheffield
Fearmore Aidan (Trap 3) - 21:11 Nottingham

Sheffield 31st May (D3 280m)

Show Hide

Monday 31 May, 3.44pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Likely Roo
2. Magical Buddy
3. Ballygunner Alex
4. Blackrock King
5. Suirview Noah
6. Alwaysthenoely
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Nottingham 31st May (OR 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 31 May, 9.11pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Ballydoyle Luigi
2. Rackethall Gus
3. Fearmore Aidan
4. Ballybough Tom
5. Rosmult Logan
6. Go Buddy Boy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays