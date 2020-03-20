To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Fat Belly Ellie looks to be coming to the boil

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday
Timeform bring you the best bets from Newcastle on Friday...

"... surely has a race like this in her with a clear run."

Timeform on A Bit Of Mayhem

A BIT OF MAYHEM (Trap 4) - 14:47 Newcastle

Often well found in the betting, A BIT OF MAYHEM is often a hostage to fortune also, and again got little luck when favourite a fortnight ago, bumped on a couple of occasions. She still posted a reasonable time and surely has a race like this in her with a clear run.

ALNWICK JET (Trap 6) - 17:06 Newcastle

ALNWICK JET drops in grade in here and is fancied to resume winning ways. The wide seed hasn't been disgraced in A5s of late, having hosed up on his last go in this class, and he sets a good standard in this company off a Timeform rating of 74.

FAT BELLY ELLIE (Trap 5) - 18:11 Newcastle

A winner in this grade in December, FAT BELLY ELLIE has returned to the track with a couple of respectable efforts in recent weeks following a pleasing trial, and she leaves the impression her turn isn't far away again. The lightly-raced bitch is coming to the boil for Jimmy Fenwick and looks the one to be on in this A7 event.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Newc 20th Mar (A8 480m)

Friday 20 March, 2.47pm

1. Mayfield Oreo
2. Shellam Henni
3. Jackanory
4. A Bit Of Mayhem
5. Church Hard
6. Geordie Viv
Newc 20th Mar (A6 480m)

Friday 20 March, 5.06pm

1. Queenies Tommy
2. Old Fort Outlaw
3. Watermill Bluesy
4. Canny Barney
5. Jawbreaker
6. Alnwick Jet
Newc 20th Mar (A7 480m)

Friday 20 March, 6.11pm

1. Shellam Clem
2. Kilcoke Bill
3. Skirk Bound
4. Mooloolaba Tel
5. Fat Belly Ellie
6. Jintis Mate
Timeform,

