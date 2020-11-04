Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Fahrenheit Storm is a class above

Garlyn Felix (T2) scaled as high as A1 class when trained at Monmore earlier this year and having transferred to Perry Barr during the autumn, he's starting to find his feet with a brace of runner-up efforts of late. The fact he's in A5 company clearly indicates he has scope to raise his game in his new surroundings and he looks worthy of an investment in the 13.44 contest.

It's not clear-cut where we stand with Fahrenheit Storm (T5) at present given he missed 75 days during the summer/early autumn. On the back of a couple of trials, he failed to beat a rival on last week's return, but that won't have done his fitness any harm and as our ratings indicate, he's a class above this grade if he retains all of his ability in the 19.16 at Yarmouth.

Friend In Me (T2) lookeda greyhound to keep on the right side of when overcoming a tardy start to land A3 and A2 contests within a week in September. Following a trial spin at Central Park he was never involved in this grade last time, but there doesn't appear to be masses of pace for a race of this quality in 19.51 so he could easily turn handy before stamping his class on the contest.