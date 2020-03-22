Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Fagan can Victor in a weak event

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform bring you the best bets from Belle Vue and Harlow on Sunday...

"...he'll prove tough to dislodge if getting a clear run on the rails..."

Timeform on Corrin Shane

Fagans Victor (Trap 6 13.04) was a facile scorer on his penultimate start and was far from disgraced upped to A4 class next time. Surprisingly dropped a peg down the graded ladder, he holds obvious claims in a race obviously lacking depth and he can emerge victorious.

Dunaghy Lenson (Trap 3, 13.39) has had plenty of racing for a Feb 18' whelp but he's a fairly reliable operator in A7 company and may well be ready to resume winning ways. Narrowly touched off on his latest start, that effort reads well on the clock and he should turn handy and emerge as a lead gold medal candidate.

Corrin Shane (Trap 1) may not be the fastest dog in the line-up when he lines up in Belle Vue's 13.51 but he looks particularly well-housed on the rails to attack and may well capitalise. Nigel Saunder's charge has filled the runners-up spot on 3 of his last 4 starts and he'll prove tough to dislodge if getting a clear run on the rails.

Recommended bets

Fagans Victor (Trap 6) - 13.04 Belle Vue
Dunaghy Lenson (Trap 3) - 13.39 Harlow
Corrin Shane (Trap 1) - 13.51 Belle Vue

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

BVue 22nd Mar (A5 470m)

Sunday 22 March, 1.04pm

1. Belles Pearl
2. Slaneyside Brigs
3. Anns Girl
4. Jamaica Jet
5. A Word Kept
6. Fagans Victor
Harl 22nd Mar (A7 415m)

Sunday 22 March, 1.39pm

1. Swanley Rach
2. Pennys Deku
3. Dunaghy Lenson
4. Blackrosepatrica
5. Shes A Rebel
6. Ten Lengths
BVue 22nd Mar (A2 470m)

Sunday 22 March, 1.51pm

1. Corrin Shane
2. Magical Fox
3. Bower Turbo
4. Ballymac Pichu
5. Outdoor Mo
6. Our Sparkle Lady
