Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Fagan can Victor in a weak event

Fagans Victor (Trap 6 13.04) was a facile scorer on his penultimate start and was far from disgraced upped to A4 class next time. Surprisingly dropped a peg down the graded ladder, he holds obvious claims in a race obviously lacking depth and he can emerge victorious.

Dunaghy Lenson (Trap 3, 13.39) has had plenty of racing for a Feb 18' whelp but he's a fairly reliable operator in A7 company and may well be ready to resume winning ways. Narrowly touched off on his latest start, that effort reads well on the clock and he should turn handy and emerge as a lead gold medal candidate.

Corrin Shane (Trap 1) may not be the fastest dog in the line-up when he lines up in Belle Vue's 13.51 but he looks particularly well-housed on the rails to attack and may well capitalise. Nigel Saunder's charge has filled the runners-up spot on 3 of his last 4 starts and he'll prove tough to dislodge if getting a clear run on the rails.

