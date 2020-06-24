To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Experience will help Swift Addition

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Yarmouth on Wednesday...

"Progressive herself before the enforced lockdown she can turn handy and come out on top..."

Timeform on Seldom Blue

Seldom Blue (Trap 5, 19.37) stepped up on her reappearance run when runner-up in the grade of A1 7 days ago and time is likely to show she well and truly bumped in to one on that occasion. Progressive herself before the enforced lockdown she can turn handy and come out on top.

Swift Addition (Trap 5, 21.17) was never in the hunt for a medal after encountering trouble at the second bend, yet in his defence that was his first competitive start and he did show good pace to get in the mix prior to the interference. That experience ought not to have been wasted on the son of Candlelight King and we're expecting to see him in a much better light this evening.

Swift Impeach (Trap 6, 21.37) has found one too good on each of his 3 competitive starts since returning, yet not for the want of getting his head in front, not seen to anything like best effect on 2 of those outings. Much better than his latest effort on the clock suggests, the switch to the striped jacket may help on balance.

Recommended bets

Seldom Blue (Trap 5) - 19.37 Yarmouth
Swift Addition (Trap 5) - 21.17 Yarmouth
Swift Impeach (Trap 3) - 21.37 Yarmouth

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Yarm 24th Jun (A1 462m)

Wednesday 24 June, 7.37pm

1. Shes Wild
2. Abigails Canary
3. Feel The Heat
4. Chess
5. Seldom Blue
6. Fantastical
Yarm 24th Jun (A4 462m)

Wednesday 24 June, 9.17pm

1. Drumbane Olive
2. Midian Sky
3. Comeout Kipper
4. Jura Buu
5. Swift Addition
6. Pennys Dante
Yarm 24th Jun (A4 462m)

Wednesday 24 June, 9.37pm

1. Lu Lu My Baby
2. Ring Miss Finn
3. Dollar Princess
4. Novel Idea
5. Hartwood Bandit
6. Swift Impeach
