Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Experience will help Swift Addition

Seldom Blue (Trap 5, 19.37) stepped up on her reappearance run when runner-up in the grade of A1 7 days ago and time is likely to show she well and truly bumped in to one on that occasion. Progressive herself before the enforced lockdown she can turn handy and come out on top.

Swift Addition (Trap 5, 21.17) was never in the hunt for a medal after encountering trouble at the second bend, yet in his defence that was his first competitive start and he did show good pace to get in the mix prior to the interference. That experience ought not to have been wasted on the son of Candlelight King and we're expecting to see him in a much better light this evening.

Swift Impeach (Trap 6, 21.37) has found one too good on each of his 3 competitive starts since returning, yet not for the want of getting his head in front, not seen to anything like best effect on 2 of those outings. Much better than his latest effort on the clock suggests, the switch to the striped jacket may help on balance.

