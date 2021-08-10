Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Expect no slip-up from Rallying Ice

Negotiable Lady (Trap 2) - 18:51 Sheffield

Negotiable Lady (T2) isn't the sharpest at the boxes by any means but is a capable sort when able to open-up fully, as she proved when cruising clear for a four-length success in this grade four starts back. Beaten in stronger contests since, she highlighted she remains in good order when keeping on for second in A6 last time and, with anything like a clear run, is expected to come home powerfully.

Rallying Ice (Trap 4) - 19:41 Sheffield

Rallying Ice (T4) was always on the backfoot having been out-trapped when fourth in this grade of A2 last week. However, he had previously been in tremendous form, landing an open-race in a slick 29.20 to complete the hat-trick. His claims of leading this evening look fairly solid and it would come as no surprise to see the son of Kinloch Brae break swiftly from the black jacket and prove tough to peg back.

Salacres Joe (Trap 2) - 21:28 Towcester

A strong-running sort at Nottingham, Salacres Joe (T2) has not been seen to best effect on either of his qualifying trials, again meeting with trouble early but keeping on for second. Peter Harnden's charge promises to leave those efforts in his wake moving forward and, from what looks a good make up in blue, he is fancied to be powering home from the three-quarter point for victory.