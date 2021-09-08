Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Expect Dynamite at Newcastle

Emers Princess (Trap 4) - 17.03 Sunderland

A multiple winner in sprint company at Sunderland, EMERS PRINCESS (Trap 4, 17.03) dropped the hint her turn was imminent over 4 bends when just touched off in A2 class four starts back, running on to go down by half a length. Subsequent displays have been marred by trouble-in-running. Still, her exploits on the clock still stand up to close scrutiny in this field and granted a much-deserved clear run around the opening bends, we're expecting a much better showing from the daughter of Hondo Black.

Danish Dynamite (Trap 6) - 19:09 Newcastle

A low-mileage May 19' whelp, DANISH DYNAMITE (Trap 6, 19.09) has smashing early pace, which he has highlighted on multiple occasions over 4-bends this summer. However, he has often shaped like more of a sprinter and having run well on his travels at Sheffield on his penultimate start, found himself hampered by bad trouble-in-running on his C&D return 7 days ago. Tonight's contest doesn't look particularly strong, not least with a host in opposition returning from lay-offs, and Tom Heilbron's charge can boss matters out wide and emerge victorious.

Swithins Grandad (Trap 4) - 20:12 Newcastle

We stay at Newcastle for our final selection, with another Tom Heilbron in-mate in the shape of SWITHINS GRANDAD (Trap 4, 20.12), who is fancied to confirm the promise of his breakthrough success last week and land heat two. Having showed plenty of promise in top-grade company, he put it all together when bolting up in a C&D open race last week, leading off the second bend and powering clear to record a very slick 28.49. That signalled him out as one to keep firmly on side and he can account for tonight's rivals on his way to better things.

