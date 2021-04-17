Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Everything looks perfect for Paradise Duchess

Tullymurry Samba (Trap 3) - 19.58 Sheffield



TULLYMURRY SAMBA (Trap 3, 19.58) doesn't find winning easy but he's a capable sort when putting it all together, as he proved when winning with ease in this grade back in February. Faced with sterner assignments/trouble-in-running in recent outings, the son of Swift Hoffman should find this test much more manageable and can deservedly regain the winning thread.

Slaneyside Irene (Trap 2) - 20:08 Romford



SLANEYSIDE IRENE (Trap 2, 20.08) has been a good servant to connections during her Romford career and has essentially proved a model of consistency since returning from a spell on the side-lines this spring, going down by 1 length when runner-up in an A6 seven days ago. Eased a peg on the graded ladder subsequently, she's fancied to boss the rails from lid-rise and deservedly resume winning ways.

Paradise Duchess (Trap 6) - 21:45 Sheffield

Sheffield's final race features on Sky Sports Racing at 21.45 and PARADISE DUCHESS (Trap 6) is fancied to capitalise on what may well prove an excellent make-up operating as the sole wide seed. Very lightly raced in recent months, she stepped up on her effort at the start of the month, despite finding the upwardly-mobile Johnny The Hawk far too good last week. A reliable operator in A5 with a good record in stripes, there is also potential for scrimmaging on the inside tonight, and she's fancied to trap fast and come home in front.

