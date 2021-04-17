Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Everything looks perfect for Paradise Duchess

Sheffield 17th Apr (A6 500m)Show Hide
Saturday 17 April, 7.58pm
|1. Geelo Steel
|2. Rathcoole Ella
|3. Tullymurry Samba
|4. Sickofbeinskint
|5. Sizzling Belle
|6. Allround Paddy
Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield and Romford on Saturday.
"...she’s fancied to trap fast and come home in front..."
Timeform on Paradise Duchess
Tullymurry Samba (Trap 3) - 19.58 Sheffield
TULLYMURRY SAMBA (Trap 3, 19.58) doesn't find winning easy but he's a capable sort when putting it all together, as he proved when winning with ease in this grade back in February. Faced with sterner assignments/trouble-in-running in recent outings, the son of Swift Hoffman should find this test much more manageable and can deservedly regain the winning thread.
Slaneyside Irene (Trap 2) - 20:08 Romford
SLANEYSIDE IRENE (Trap 2, 20.08) has been a good servant to connections during her Romford career and has essentially proved a model of consistency since returning from a spell on the side-lines this spring, going down by 1 length when runner-up in an A6 seven days ago. Eased a peg on the graded ladder subsequently, she's fancied to boss the rails from lid-rise and deservedly resume winning ways.
Paradise Duchess (Trap 6) - 21:45 Sheffield
Sheffield's final race features on Sky Sports Racing at 21.45 and PARADISE DUCHESS (Trap 6) is fancied to capitalise on what may well prove an excellent make-up operating as the sole wide seed. Very lightly raced in recent months, she stepped up on her effort at the start of the month, despite finding the upwardly-mobile Johnny The Hawk far too good last week. A reliable operator in A5 with a good record in stripes, there is also potential for scrimmaging on the inside tonight, and she's fancied to trap fast and come home in front.
