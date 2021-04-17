To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Everything looks perfect for Paradise Duchess

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield and Romford on Saturday.

"...she’s fancied to trap fast and come home in front..."

Timeform on Paradise Duchess

Tullymurry Samba (Trap 3) - 19.58 Sheffield

TULLYMURRY SAMBA (Trap 3, 19.58) doesn't find winning easy but he's a capable sort when putting it all together, as he proved when winning with ease in this grade back in February. Faced with sterner assignments/trouble-in-running in recent outings, the son of Swift Hoffman should find this test much more manageable and can deservedly regain the winning thread.

Slaneyside Irene (Trap 2) - 20:08 Romford

SLANEYSIDE IRENE (Trap 2, 20.08) has been a good servant to connections during her Romford career and has essentially proved a model of consistency since returning from a spell on the side-lines this spring, going down by 1 length when runner-up in an A6 seven days ago. Eased a peg on the graded ladder subsequently, she's fancied to boss the rails from lid-rise and deservedly resume winning ways.

Paradise Duchess (Trap 6) - 21:45 Sheffield

Sheffield's final race features on Sky Sports Racing at 21.45 and PARADISE DUCHESS (Trap 6) is fancied to capitalise on what may well prove an excellent make-up operating as the sole wide seed. Very lightly raced in recent months, she stepped up on her effort at the start of the month, despite finding the upwardly-mobile Johnny The Hawk far too good last week. A reliable operator in A5 with a good record in stripes, there is also potential for scrimmaging on the inside tonight, and she's fancied to trap fast and come home in front.

Recommended bets

Tullymurry Samba (Trap 3) - 19.58 Sheffield
Slaneyside Irene (Trap 2) - 20:08 Romford
Paradise Duchess (Trap 6) - 21:45 Sheffield

Sheffield 17th Apr (A6 500m)

Saturday 17 April, 7.58pm

1. Geelo Steel
2. Rathcoole Ella
3. Tullymurry Samba
4. Sickofbeinskint
5. Sizzling Belle
6. Allround Paddy
Romford 17th Apr (A7 400m)

Saturday 17 April, 8.08pm

1. Jaxx Ya Body
2. Slaneyside Irene
3. Kelzomic Evander
4. Droopys Society
5. Kingdom Hill
6. Dapper Lily
Sheffield 17th Apr (A5 500m)

Saturday 17 April, 9.45pm

1. Tromora Loch
2. Sporting Ophelia
3. Hot Ice
4. Tromora Pat
5. Chosen Destiny
6. Paradise Duchess
