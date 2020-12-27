Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Emotional should have too much class for her rivals at Central Park

CPark 27th Dec (OR 642m)Show Hide
Sunday 27 December, 7.36pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Piemans Lynx
|2. Acomb Winston
|3. Zaha
|4. Manassas
|5. Emotional
|6. Shoot The Bolt
Timeform pick out the best bets from Central Park on Sunday...
"This looks easier tonight and he can land the spoils."
Timeform on Feora Jack
EMOTIONAL (Trap 5) - 19:36 Central Park
EMOTIONAL bettered two previous seconds over the 642m at Central Park with a stunning 12-length romp in her heat last week, quickly away and looking better the further she went as Piemans Lynx and Shoot The Bolt hopelessly gave chase. The Swindon dog should have far too much class for her rivals in the Final this evening.
ROXHOLME BISCUIT (Trap 3) - 20:17 Central Park
ROXHOLME BISCUIT can plunder another big jumps prize in the Kent County Hurdle Final. Ricky Holloway's charge hasn't looked back since being sent over obstacles, winning the National Hurdle at Crayford and Grand National at Central Park before a bloodless victory in his heat last week when again impressing with his jumping. Further success awaits him with a clear round.
FEORA JACK (Trap 3) - 20:54 Central Park
FEORA JACK had been in top form in November with two victories before suffering a fall, but returned with a fine second on Tuesday when in front everywhere bar where it mattered. This looks easier tonight and he can land the spoils.
