To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Exchange Simulator

Premier League Tips

King George VI Chase Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Big Bash Tips

World Darts Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Emers one for Maximum support at Newcastle

Greyhounds running
Timeform identify three greyhound bets on Saturday

Timeform pick out the best bets from the different venues on Saturday...

"...a reliable operator in the higher grades at Sunderland and she may well be up to enhancing her strike rate in this handicap."

Timeform on Roses Eile

ROSES EILE (Trap 4) - 12:51 Sunderland

ROSES EILE is a reliable operator in the higher grades at Sunderland and she may well be up to enhancing her strike rate in this handicap. A strong-running type, she has a good record in handicaps and ran well from an unpromising position in A2 grade last time. She ought to be on the coat-tails of the pace-setters from halfway and come home strong to land this contest.

EMERS MAX (Trap 2) - 15.44 Newcastle

EMERS MAX hasn't been in the winners' enclosure since early September but he dropped the biggest hint for a while that his turn may not be far away again when a close-up third in this grade 10 days ago. Closely matched with re-opposing Droopys Freya (Trap 3), the former wasn't seen to anything like best effect when the pair locked horns in October and is fancied to turn the tables this afternoon.

CREDIT RATING (Trap 5) - 16.18 Doncaster

CREDIT RATING had little go right on a recent trip to Sheffield, meeting with trouble at two crucial points. However, the son of Droopys Jet had previously been in good order, running well to finish second in top grade previously. Surprisingly eased a peg on the graded ladder, he's fancied to turn handy at the very least from the orange jacket and prove too strong.

Recommended bets

ROSES EILE (Trap 4) - 12:51 Sunderland
EMERS MAX (Trap 2) - 15.44 Newcastle
CREDIT RATING (Trap 5) - 16.18 Doncaster

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Newc 26th Dec (A6 480m)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 December, 3.44pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Greys Sophie
2. Emers Max
3. Droopys Freya
4. Completion Date
5. Victor Tree
6. Ross Tadhg
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Donc 26th Dec (B2 450m)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 December, 4.18pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Ferryforth Fiona
2. Ballymac Len
3. Fantasy Tom
4. Neicys Rose
5. Credit Rating
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles