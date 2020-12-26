Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Emers one for Maximum support at Newcastle

ROSES EILE (Trap 4) - 12:51 Sunderland

ROSES EILE is a reliable operator in the higher grades at Sunderland and she may well be up to enhancing her strike rate in this handicap. A strong-running type, she has a good record in handicaps and ran well from an unpromising position in A2 grade last time. She ought to be on the coat-tails of the pace-setters from halfway and come home strong to land this contest.

EMERS MAX (Trap 2) - 15.44 Newcastle

EMERS MAX hasn't been in the winners' enclosure since early September but he dropped the biggest hint for a while that his turn may not be far away again when a close-up third in this grade 10 days ago. Closely matched with re-opposing Droopys Freya (Trap 3), the former wasn't seen to anything like best effect when the pair locked horns in October and is fancied to turn the tables this afternoon.

CREDIT RATING (Trap 5) - 16.18 Doncaster

CREDIT RATING had little go right on a recent trip to Sheffield, meeting with trouble at two crucial points. However, the son of Droopys Jet had previously been in good order, running well to finish second in top grade previously. Surprisingly eased a peg on the graded ladder, he's fancied to turn handy at the very least from the orange jacket and prove too strong.