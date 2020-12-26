Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Emers one for Maximum support at Newcastle

Newc 26th Dec (A6 480m)Show Hide
Saturday 26 December, 3.44pm
|1. Greys Sophie
|2. Emers Max
|3. Droopys Freya
|4. Completion Date
|5. Victor Tree
|6. Ross Tadhg
Timeform pick out the best bets from the different venues on Saturday...
"...a reliable operator in the higher grades at Sunderland and she may well be up to enhancing her strike rate in this handicap."
Timeform on Roses Eile
ROSES EILE (Trap 4) - 12:51 Sunderland
ROSES EILE is a reliable operator in the higher grades at Sunderland and she may well be up to enhancing her strike rate in this handicap. A strong-running type, she has a good record in handicaps and ran well from an unpromising position in A2 grade last time. She ought to be on the coat-tails of the pace-setters from halfway and come home strong to land this contest.
EMERS MAX (Trap 2) - 15.44 Newcastle
EMERS MAX hasn't been in the winners' enclosure since early September but he dropped the biggest hint for a while that his turn may not be far away again when a close-up third in this grade 10 days ago. Closely matched with re-opposing Droopys Freya (Trap 3), the former wasn't seen to anything like best effect when the pair locked horns in October and is fancied to turn the tables this afternoon.
CREDIT RATING (Trap 5) - 16.18 Doncaster
CREDIT RATING had little go right on a recent trip to Sheffield, meeting with trouble at two crucial points. However, the son of Droopys Jet had previously been in good order, running well to finish second in top grade previously. Surprisingly eased a peg on the graded ladder, he's fancied to turn handy at the very least from the orange jacket and prove too strong.
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
Saturday 26 December, 3.44pm
|1. Greys Sophie
|2. Emers Max
|3. Droopys Freya
|4. Completion Date
|5. Victor Tree
|6. Ross Tadhg
