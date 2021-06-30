To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Elixir looks too Swift at Yarmouth

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets from Yarmouth on Wednesday...

"...she ought to be cherry ripe post-season..."

Timeform on Swift Elixir

Brosna Zipperer (Trap 1) - 19.34 Yarmouth

Our first selection comes in Yarmouth's 19.34, an A5 affair lacking depth, and whilst she holds no secrets from the grader, BROSNA ZIPPERER (Trap 1) is fancied to dispel a lesser effort 7 days ago and come out on top. Always on the backfoot following a moderate break/first bend crowding, she's much better than that effort implies (successful as high as A4) and she can get a prominent pitch on the rails and announce her presence from halfway.

Roxholme Irene (Trap 5) - 19:51 Yarmouth

ROXHOLME IRENE (Trap 5, 19.51) was quick to establish herself as an A1 operator following her switch to Yarmouth, successful twice in top grade earlier this year. Absent since March, she produced a promising comeback run when runner-up in A2 class 9 days ago. Entitled to come forward again from that run, she can turn handy out wide and stamp her authority on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

Swift Elixir (Trap 5) - 20:21 Yarmouth

SWIFT ELIXIR (Trap 5, 20.21) only recently returned from a spell on the side-lines due to seasonal rest and proved she is coming to the boil when gaining a hard-fought success on the back of being crowded early doors this month. She doesn't look over-faced upped just one grade, she ought to be cherry ripe post-season and the daughter of Native Chimes is fancied to follow up.

Recommended bets

Brosna Zipperer (Trap 1) - 19.34 Yarmouth
Roxholme Irene (Trap 5) - 19:51 Yarmouth
Swift Elixir (Trap 5) - 20:21 Yarmouth

Yarmouth 30th Jun (A5 462m)

Show Hide

Wednesday 30 June, 7.34pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Fancy Ronda (res)
2. Marroway Boy
3. Man From Mali
4. Frainey John (res)
5. Improbable
6. Airport Ranger (res)
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 30th Jun (A2 462m)

Show Hide

Wednesday 30 June, 7.51pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Waikiki Stephen
2. Stockton
3. Rahale Rodge
4. Porthall Flight
5. Roxholme Irene
6. Uncle Sim
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 30th Jun (A5 462m)

Show Hide

Wednesday 30 June, 8.21pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Swift Kettle
2. Jacks Blitz
3. Decoy Buzz
4. Saleen Tuc Tuc
5. Swift Elixir
6. Taylors Special
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays