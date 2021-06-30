Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Elixir looks too Swift at Yarmouth

Brosna Zipperer (Trap 1) - 19.34 Yarmouth

Our first selection comes in Yarmouth's 19.34, an A5 affair lacking depth, and whilst she holds no secrets from the grader, BROSNA ZIPPERER (Trap 1) is fancied to dispel a lesser effort 7 days ago and come out on top. Always on the backfoot following a moderate break/first bend crowding, she's much better than that effort implies (successful as high as A4) and she can get a prominent pitch on the rails and announce her presence from halfway.

Roxholme Irene (Trap 5) - 19:51 Yarmouth

ROXHOLME IRENE (Trap 5, 19.51) was quick to establish herself as an A1 operator following her switch to Yarmouth, successful twice in top grade earlier this year. Absent since March, she produced a promising comeback run when runner-up in A2 class 9 days ago. Entitled to come forward again from that run, she can turn handy out wide and stamp her authority on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

Swift Elixir (Trap 5) - 20:21 Yarmouth

SWIFT ELIXIR (Trap 5, 20.21) only recently returned from a spell on the side-lines due to seasonal rest and proved she is coming to the boil when gaining a hard-fought success on the back of being crowded early doors this month. She doesn't look over-faced upped just one grade, she ought to be cherry ripe post-season and the daughter of Native Chimes is fancied to follow up.

