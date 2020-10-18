Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Elderberry Sky can score at Central Park

BOOMERANG MYLES (Trap 5, 18:28 Central Park) remains winless in open company but it's hard to detract from the record Tony Collett's charge has built up in top graded company and he's fancied to make the breakthrough. A strong runner over the 480-metre trip, he's expected to be front rank from lid rise and he can come out on top this evening with sound claims on expected final time.

NEWINN LIZ (Trap 3, 18:43 Central Park) was unable to make an impact in the opening heats of the Greyhound Derby, yet she blew away the cobwebs with a slick 480-metre trial subsequently five days ago. The return to calmer waters this evening is an obvious plus for the daughter of Laughill Duke and with another slick exit from the boxes she can come out on top.

ELDERBERRY SKY (Trap 1, 20:38 Central Park) is a very reliable operator in A1 company at home track Monmore, adding back-to-back A1 victories in recent weeks. His C&D trial was a solid enough display for a first look five days ago. He promises to come forward from that effort and with a similar break on the rails, he may prove difficult to dislodge.

