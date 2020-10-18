To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Elderberry Sky can score at Central Park

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform provide three selections from Central Park on Sunday evening...

"His C&D trial was a solid enough display for a first look five days ago..."

Timeform on Elderberry Sky

BOOMERANG MYLES (Trap 5, 18:28 Central Park) remains winless in open company but it's hard to detract from the record Tony Collett's charge has built up in top graded company and he's fancied to make the breakthrough. A strong runner over the 480-metre trip, he's expected to be front rank from lid rise and he can come out on top this evening with sound claims on expected final time.

NEWINN LIZ (Trap 3, 18:43 Central Park) was unable to make an impact in the opening heats of the Greyhound Derby, yet she blew away the cobwebs with a slick 480-metre trial subsequently five days ago. The return to calmer waters this evening is an obvious plus for the daughter of Laughill Duke and with another slick exit from the boxes she can come out on top.

ELDERBERRY SKY (Trap 1, 20:38 Central Park) is a very reliable operator in A1 company at home track Monmore, adding back-to-back A1 victories in recent weeks. His C&D trial was a solid enough display for a first look five days ago. He promises to come forward from that effort and with a similar break on the rails, he may prove difficult to dislodge.

Recommended bets

BOOMERANG MYLES (Trap 5) - 18:28 Central Park
NEWINN LIZ (Trap 3) - 18:43 Central Park
ELDERBERRY SKY (Trap 1) - 20:38 Central Park

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

CPark 18th Oct (OR 480m)

Sunday 18 October, 6.28pm

1. Quivers Guess
2. Papapapapops
3. Droopys Hawk
4. Alarming Ronnie
5. Boomerang Myles
6. Crohane Bertie
Sunday 18 October, 6.43pm

1. Nah Then Bella
2. Southfield Bea
3. Newinn Liz
4. Cushie Be Fast
5. Fantastical
6. Queen Lilly
Sunday 18 October, 8.38pm

1. Elderberry Sky
2. Druids Brazona
3. Volcanic Reef
4. Loose Chips
5. Fwesh Prince
6. Winetavern Arkle
