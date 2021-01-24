Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Easy Sinner can progress again

Bitofabeauty (Trap 1) - 15.44 Kinsley



Bitofabeauty's (Trap 1, 15.44) sole success to date came in a handicap, with slow starts proving her Achilles' heel in level-break races. However, Kevin Seville's charge dropped a big hint that her turn may not be far away last time, breaking better and finding only another strong-running sort who had stolen first march too good. She's fancied to turn handy again on the rails in a race lacking depth and she can strike off the final bend and double her career tally.

Easy Sinner (Trap 5) - 16:04 Kinsley

Remaining at Kinsley, Easy Sinner (Trap 5, 16.04) has made a bright start to his career, successful in A4 company two starts back and losing little in defeat when runer-up last time, forced to check at a crucial point. His run style and assured stamina suggests he's the type to excel in handicaps and, from what looks a good make-up despite operating off scratch, he's fancied to come out on top with further progress likely in the offing.

Masonspeedymac (Trap 6) - 20:17 Central Park

Barrie O'Sullivan is a real dab hand with his hurdlers and Masonspeedymac (Trap 6, 20.17) is fancied to build on the promise of his C&D debut effort seven days ago and come out on top. A top grade operator over 4 & 6 bends on the Flat, he ran a cracker whilst highlighting there was room for improvement in his technique last time, and with that experience unlikely to have been wasted on him, he's fancied to step up again and come out on top.

