To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Easy looks to have Edge over rivals at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform bring you the best bets from Sheffield on Saturday...

"There are more races in her for sure."

Timeform on Angels Spirit

ALWAYSTHENOELY (Trap 5) - 20:27 Sheffield

ALWAYSTHENOELY can resume winning ways in the 20:27 sprint. She racked up four victories in a row at the end of 2020 before mother nature intervened, and made a pleasing return three weeks ago when easy to back. That will have blown the cobwebs away and she'll likely be much closer to form tonight.

EASY EDGE (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sheffield

EASY EDGE can get her head back in front in the 21:01 contest. Her time in A5/A6s was brief as she recorded two wide-margin victories and she was back in action with a good second in this grade last week.

ANGELS SPIRIT (Trap 5) - 21:45 Sheffield

ANGELS SPIRIT quickly finds herself back in class and can reward supporters in the last at 21:45. An impressive winner of an A5 last month, she didn't get much luck in a couple of A4s subsequently and the grader has been quick to give her a hand. There are more races in her for sure.

Recommended bets

ALWAYSTHENOELY (Trap 5) - 20:27 Sheffield
EASY EDGE (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sheffield
ANGELS SPIRIT (Trap 5) - 21:45 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 6th Mar (D2 280m)

Show Hide

Saturday 6 March, 8.27pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Cals Supreme
2. Geelo Jake
3. Westway Dino
4. Spartacus Flash
5. Alwaysthenoely
6. Hogans Boy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 6th Mar (A4 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 6 March, 9.01pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Mazzy Star
2. Sunray Minor
3. Burkies Army
4. Harping Guy
5. Easy Edge
6. Go Lovely Rose
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 6th Mar (A5 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 6 March, 9.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Hi Im Dory
2. Brynoffa Nelly
3. Honey Willow
4. Droopys Groovy
5. Angels Spirit
6. Nadurra Lark
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Read past articles