Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Easy looks to have Edge over rivals at Sheffield

ALWAYSTHENOELY (Trap 5) - 20:27 Sheffield

ALWAYSTHENOELY can resume winning ways in the 20:27 sprint. She racked up four victories in a row at the end of 2020 before mother nature intervened, and made a pleasing return three weeks ago when easy to back. That will have blown the cobwebs away and she'll likely be much closer to form tonight.

EASY EDGE (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sheffield

EASY EDGE can get her head back in front in the 21:01 contest. Her time in A5/A6s was brief as she recorded two wide-margin victories and she was back in action with a good second in this grade last week.

ANGELS SPIRIT (Trap 5) - 21:45 Sheffield

ANGELS SPIRIT quickly finds herself back in class and can reward supporters in the last at 21:45. An impressive winner of an A5 last month, she didn't get much luck in a couple of A4s subsequently and the grader has been quick to give her a hand. There are more races in her for sure.