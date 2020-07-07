Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Easy Cheesy can gain a deserved success at Sheffield

BALLINLOUGH BEN (Trap 2, 19:41 Sheffield) clearly has his limitations but he's a solid enough campaigner in the lower grades. Troy Bedford's charge ran a promising race when runner-up two starts back (an effort not far off his best form) and wasn't seen to best effect last time having suffered first-bend crowding. With that effort best overlooked, we're hopeful with a clear run the son of Lenson Bolt can strike fast and late for success.

CROOKS NOTORIOUS (Trap 5, 20:06 Newcastle) is still in the relative infancy of his career and with a trio of reappearance efforts under his belt post lockdown, he may be ready to strike. The July 18 whelp boasts early pace as his most potent weapon and holds sound claims of blazing the trail out wide and we're hopeful he can have enough in reserve when the challengers arrive at this level.

EASY CHEESY (Trap 1, 21:01 Sheffield) hasn't tasted success since February but there have been signs she may be ready to strike of late. Her Achilles' heel is often her slow breaking but she lines up in a race containing a host of rivals returning from absence and provided she's on the coat tails of the pace setters from the three-quarter point, we fancy the daughter of Swift Curie to emerge victorious.

