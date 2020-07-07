To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

England Cricket Tips

La Liga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Easy Cheesy can gain a deserved success at Sheffield

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform select the three best bets from Newcastle and Sheffield on Tuesday...

"...there have been signs she may be ready to strike of late..."

Timeform on Easy Cheesy

BALLINLOUGH BEN (Trap 2, 19:41 Sheffield) clearly has his limitations but he's a solid enough campaigner in the lower grades. Troy Bedford's charge ran a promising race when runner-up two starts back (an effort not far off his best form) and wasn't seen to best effect last time having suffered first-bend crowding. With that effort best overlooked, we're hopeful with a clear run the son of Lenson Bolt can strike fast and late for success.

CROOKS NOTORIOUS (Trap 5, 20:06 Newcastle) is still in the relative infancy of his career and with a trio of reappearance efforts under his belt post lockdown, he may be ready to strike. The July 18 whelp boasts early pace as his most potent weapon and holds sound claims of blazing the trail out wide and we're hopeful he can have enough in reserve when the challengers arrive at this level.

EASY CHEESY (Trap 1, 21:01 Sheffield) hasn't tasted success since February but there have been signs she may be ready to strike of late. Her Achilles' heel is often her slow breaking but she lines up in a race containing a host of rivals returning from absence and provided she's on the coat tails of the pace setters from the three-quarter point, we fancy the daughter of Swift Curie to emerge victorious.

Recommended bets

BALLINLOUGH BEN (Trap 2) - 19:41 Sheffield
CROOKS NOTORIOUS (Trap 5) - 20:06 Newcastle
EASY CHEESY (Trap 1) - 21:01 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 7th Jul (A8 500M)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 July, 7.41pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Newhouse Tint
2. Ballinlough Ben
3. Stepaside Elsa
4. Kennys Hero
5. Tromora Flight
6. Newhouse Seven
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc 7th Jul (A4 480m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 July, 8.06pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Laughil Toby
2. Levante Princess
3. Racecourse Who
4. Jumeirah Sparkle
5. Crooks Notorious
6. Bramble Luciano
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 7th Jul (A6 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 7 July, 9.01pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Easy Cheesy
2. Runaway Mac
3. Riptheknot
4. Lostrigg Max
5. Sharpys Balina
6. Gurtnacrehy Erza
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles