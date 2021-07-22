To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Easy Apache can strike at Perry Barr

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform provide the best bets at Perry Barr and Sunderland on Thursday...

"...he holds potential for better still as his experience is drawn out..."

Timeform on Easy Apache

LONGSEARCH (Trap 6, 18:26 Perry Barr) doesn't always make life easy for himself with moderate breaks but he does possess abundant stamina over the 480-metre trip, runner-up in this grade of A4 latest. A reliable performer in this company, this doesn't look a particularly strong affair and with a clear run, he can turn the screw from halfway and assert off the final bend for further success.

Sunderland's 18:36 could hardly be described as a strong contest and it may pay to side with one who hasn't had the rub of the green in handicaps since his switch to the North East to come out on top in the shape of NOT A VEGAN (Trap 1, 18:36 Sunderland). Boasting good early pace, the daughter of Droopys Jet found Doncaster's 450-metre trip at the limit of her stamina. Level break sprint racing promises to be much more her bag and she can trap swiftly on the rails and make every post a winning one.

EASY APACHE (Trap 4, 19:16 Perry Barr) is very much a baby as a February '20 whelp and has shaped with promise all three starts to date, again going down narrowly following trouble seven days ago. Holding sound claims on the clock, he holds potential for better still as his experience is drawn out. He can turn handy around the opening bends and announce his presence from the three-quarter point.

Perry Barr 22nd Jul (A6 480m)

Thursday 22 July, 7.16pm

1. Noels Muffins
2. Droopys Candle
3. Mason Mighty
4. Easy Apache
5. Stormy Emma
6. Creevy Chance
