To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Eagleview Holly ought to prove tough to peg back at Sheffield

Dogs in a finish
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets from Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday...

"...he can be on the front end from the word go and stamp his authority on the contest."

Timeform on Billis Hawk

EAGLEVIEW HOLLY (Trap 5) - 15.26 Sheffield

EAGLEVIEW HOLLY, like many, has showed herself to be at her very best when able to dictate matters, as she showed when making all in this grade back in March. The July 18' whelp hasn't been in the same groove since returning to action but holds excellent claims of seizing an early lead this afternoon, and in a race distinctly lacking depth, she ought to prove tough to peg back.

BILLIS HAWK (Trap 3) - 18.59 Nottingham

BILLIS HAWK was well backed eased in grade last time and whilst he couldn't justify the support, he wasn't seen to anything like best effect in finishing third. The son of Droopys Jet boasts a tremendous strike rate in this class and given he can break much smarter than he did last time, we're hopeful he can be on the front end from the word go and stamp his authority on the contest.

SONNY (Trap 2) - 19.16 Nottingham

Remaining at Nottingham, SONNY has improved post-lockdown, unsurprising given he's an August 18' whelp, bolting up in A3 company on his return. He again ran well despite not getting the clearest run at things last time, and with claims of leading on the inside, he can make a good fist of things.

Recommended bets

EAGLEVIEW HOLLY (Trap 5) - 15.26 Sheffield
BILLIS HAWK (Trap 3) - 18.59 Nottingham
SONNY (Trap 2) - 19.16 Nottingham

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 6th Jul (A8 500M)

Show Hide

Monday 6 July, 3.26pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Cluasa Suasa
2. Stepaside Fifi
3. Brocknmatts Lucy
4. Wilbrook Clio
5. Eagleview Holly
6. Bartlemy Seamus
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Nott 6th Jul (A2 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 6 July, 6.59pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Forest Mike
2. Double Handed
3. Billis Hawk
4. Beales On Wheelz
5. Plaza Redbull
6. Colston Legend
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Nott 6th Jul (A2 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 6 July, 7.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Let Fly Beauty
2. Sonny
3. Salacres Flyer
4. Leos Indiana
5. Tisbutadream
6. Kilara Ice Cube
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles