Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Eagleview Holly ought to prove tough to peg back at Sheffield

EAGLEVIEW HOLLY (Trap 5) - 15.26 Sheffield

EAGLEVIEW HOLLY, like many, has showed herself to be at her very best when able to dictate matters, as she showed when making all in this grade back in March. The July 18' whelp hasn't been in the same groove since returning to action but holds excellent claims of seizing an early lead this afternoon, and in a race distinctly lacking depth, she ought to prove tough to peg back.

BILLIS HAWK (Trap 3) - 18.59 Nottingham

BILLIS HAWK was well backed eased in grade last time and whilst he couldn't justify the support, he wasn't seen to anything like best effect in finishing third. The son of Droopys Jet boasts a tremendous strike rate in this class and given he can break much smarter than he did last time, we're hopeful he can be on the front end from the word go and stamp his authority on the contest.

SONNY (Trap 2) - 19.16 Nottingham

Remaining at Nottingham, SONNY has improved post-lockdown, unsurprising given he's an August 18' whelp, bolting up in A3 company on his return. He again ran well despite not getting the clearest run at things last time, and with claims of leading on the inside, he can make a good fist of things.