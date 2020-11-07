To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Dynamic can prove to Swift for rivals at Crayford

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform bring you the best bets from Crayford and Sheffield...

"...may be difficult to peg back if getting on the bunny from lid rise."

Timeform on Droopys Wild

SWIFT DYNAMIC (Trap 6) - 18:44 Crayford

One dog who looks potentially well-housed as the sole wide seed is SWIFT DYNAMIC. The daughter of Farloe Blitz has proved to be a model of consistency in A6 company of late and boasts a nice touch of early pace, so we're hopeful she can steal first march and make all from the stripes.

SLOWLANE GEORGEY (Trap 4) - 19.01 Crayford

SLOWLANE GEORGEY was in tremendous form over the standard 380-metre trip, registering facile back-to-back victories in A6 & A5. Not seen to anything like best effect back over this 540-metre trip latest, it's feasible to think she can lead up this evening and is expected to pull out all the stops in holding the challengers off the last bend.

DROOPYS WILD (Trap 4) - 21.16 Sheffield

DROOPYS WILD made light work of A2 rivals when last seen in this grade during September and in truth has emerged with credit in hitting the frame all three starts in A1 subsequently. The ease in class rates an obvious plus for Barrie Draper's trail-blazer and he may be difficult to peg back if getting on the bunny from lid rise.

Recommended bets

SWIFT DYNAMIC (Trap 6) - 18:44 Crayford
SLOWLANE GEORGEY (Trap 4) - 19.01 Crayford
DROOPYS WILD (Trap 4) - 21.16 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

