Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Dynamic can prove to Swift for rivals at Crayford

Saturday 7 November, 6.44pm
|1. Beslow Pops Ryan
|2. Co Bear
|3. Deanridge Blewit
|4. Finleys Joshua
|5. Resnova Leela
|6. Swift Dynamic
Timeform bring you the best bets from Crayford and Sheffield...
"...may be difficult to peg back if getting on the bunny from lid rise."
Timeform on Droopys Wild
SWIFT DYNAMIC (Trap 6) - 18:44 Crayford
One dog who looks potentially well-housed as the sole wide seed is SWIFT DYNAMIC. The daughter of Farloe Blitz has proved to be a model of consistency in A6 company of late and boasts a nice touch of early pace, so we're hopeful she can steal first march and make all from the stripes.
SLOWLANE GEORGEY (Trap 4) - 19.01 Crayford
SLOWLANE GEORGEY was in tremendous form over the standard 380-metre trip, registering facile back-to-back victories in A6 & A5. Not seen to anything like best effect back over this 540-metre trip latest, it's feasible to think she can lead up this evening and is expected to pull out all the stops in holding the challengers off the last bend.
DROOPYS WILD (Trap 4) - 21.16 Sheffield
DROOPYS WILD made light work of A2 rivals when last seen in this grade during September and in truth has emerged with credit in hitting the frame all three starts in A1 subsequently. The ease in class rates an obvious plus for Barrie Draper's trail-blazer and he may be difficult to peg back if getting on the bunny from lid rise.
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
Saturday 7 November, 7.01pm
|1. Pemberley
|2. Bellintersabbath
|3. Swift Jaguar
|4. Slowlane Georgey
|5. Woodcocks Hawk
|6. Ossy Wink
|1. Coney Boom Boom
|2. Rockforest Hugo
|3. Skilful Wonder
|4. Droopys Wild
|5. Bills Direction
|6. Go Lovely Rose