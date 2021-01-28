To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Exchange Simulator

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Big Bash Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Drop in class can help Droopys Poet

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Perry Barr on Thursday...

"He's kept good company pretty much throughout his career..."

Timeform on Shrewd Boe

Shrewd Boe (Trap 5) - 18.26 Perry Barr

The first of three evening selections at Perry Barr comes in the opener at 18.26, with SHREWD BOE (T5) fancied to belatedly double his career tally. He's kept good company pretty much throughout his career,and following a couple of spins over four-bends, he should be cherry-ripe fitness wise back sprinting. Crucially he tackles D2 class for the first time and is expected to make the most of this drop in class.

Droopys Poet (Trap 6) - 20.06 Perry Barr

Having been dropped to A7 class during the middle of January, DROOPYS POET (T6) was very strong at the finish when justifying support on her penultimate start. Given the margins involved, she escaped a grade rise and was arguably unlucky not to follow up last week, going down narrowly. A strong runner over this 480m circuit, she looks a notch better than the opposition in the 20.06 affair.

Shortwood Brener (Trap 5) - 20.36 Perry Barr

SHORTWOOD BRENER (T5) is firmly into the veteran stage of his career and had a lengthy spell off the track during the autumn/winter. He's yet to fully recapture his form, but when it does click, he could win one of these A5 contests with a lot in hand given what he was capable of, and that will hopefully transpire in the 20.36 contest.

Recommended bets

Shrewd Boe (Trap 5) - 18.26 Perry Barr
Droopys Poet (Trap 6) - 20.06 Perry Barr
Shortwood Brener (Trap 5) - 20.36 Perry Barr

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

PBarr 28th Jan (D2 275m)

Show Hide

Thursday 28 January, 6.26pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Annadown Cain
2. Some Display
3. Millridge Spy
5. Shrewd Boe
6. Blazeaway James
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

PBarr 28th Jan (A7 480m)

Show Hide

Thursday 28 January, 8.06pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Swift Intro
2. Honeygar Bud
3. Amys Lee
4. Emers Oreo
5. Bower Pickles
6. Droopys Poet
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

PBarr 28th Jan (A5 480m)

Show Hide

Thursday 28 January, 8.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Magical Bumble
2. Walmley Sarah
3. Itsalladream
4. Knock Elsa
5. Shortwood Brener
6. Roman Kruger
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Read past articles