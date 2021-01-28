Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Drop in class can help Droopys Poet

PBarr 28th Jan (D2 275m)Show Hide
Thursday 28 January, 6.26pm
|1. Annadown Cain
|2. Some Display
|3. Millridge Spy
|5. Shrewd Boe
|6. Blazeaway James
Timeform bring you the best bets at Perry Barr on Thursday...
"He's kept good company pretty much throughout his career..."
Timeform on Shrewd Boe
Shrewd Boe (Trap 5) - 18.26 Perry Barr
The first of three evening selections at Perry Barr comes in the opener at 18.26, with SHREWD BOE (T5) fancied to belatedly double his career tally. He's kept good company pretty much throughout his career,and following a couple of spins over four-bends, he should be cherry-ripe fitness wise back sprinting. Crucially he tackles D2 class for the first time and is expected to make the most of this drop in class.
Droopys Poet (Trap 6) - 20.06 Perry Barr
Shortwood Brener (Trap 5) - 20.36 Perry Barr
SHORTWOOD BRENER (T5) is firmly into the veteran stage of his career and had a lengthy spell off the track during the autumn/winter. He's yet to fully recapture his form, but when it does click, he could win one of these A5 contests with a lot in hand given what he was capable of, and that will hopefully transpire in the 20.36 contest.
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
