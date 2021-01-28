Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Drop in class can help Droopys Poet

Shrewd Boe (Trap 5) - 18.26 Perry Barr

The first of three evening selections at Perry Barr comes in the opener at 18.26, with SHREWD BOE (T5) fancied to belatedly double his career tally. He's kept good company pretty much throughout his career,and following a couple of spins over four-bends, he should be cherry-ripe fitness wise back sprinting. Crucially he tackles D2 class for the first time and is expected to make the most of this drop in class.

Droopys Poet (Trap 6) - 20.06 Perry Barr

Having been dropped to A7 class during the middle of January, DROOPYS POET (T6) was very strong at the finish when justifying support on her penultimate start. Given the margins involved, she escaped a grade rise and was arguably unlucky not to follow up last week, going down narrowly. A strong runner over this 480m circuit, she looks a notch better than the opposition in the 20.06 affair.

Shortwood Brener (Trap 5) - 20.36 Perry Barr

SHORTWOOD BRENER (T5) is firmly into the veteran stage of his career and had a lengthy spell off the track during the autumn/winter. He's yet to fully recapture his form, but when it does click, he could win one of these A5 contests with a lot in hand given what he was capable of, and that will hopefully transpire in the 20.36 contest.

