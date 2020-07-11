Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopys Wild can make his class tell at Sheffield

Sheff 11th Jul (A6 500m)Show Hide
Timeform select the three best bets from Sheffield on Saturday...
"...boasts cracking claims in the sprint event and a similar performance should see her comfortably home in front..."
Timefrom on Brynoffa Laura
ZINEDINE ZIDOG (Trap 4) - 19:41 Sheffield
It's not been plain sailing for ZINEDINE ZIDOG since he returned with an impressive victory in an A7 last month, but his subsequent second in this grade shows he's up to the level and he's worth another chance despite two defeats when favourite in the meantime.
BRYNOFFA LAURA (Trap 3) - 19:56 Sheffield
BRYNOFFA LAURA saw off a solid Owlerton regular when opening her account last month and clocked a better time in defeat behind the promising Nuachabhail Lad last week. She boasts cracking claims in the sprint event and a similar performance should see her comfortably home in front tonight.
DROOPYS WILD (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sheffield
DROOPYS WILD looks the pick of Barrie Draper's quartet in this feature A1. The re-opposing Sharpys Pluto is the only dog to have beaten him in four runs back since the resumption and he clocked a time right up with his best when easily seeing off Causeway Sergie last week. A switch to the orange jacket would appear to be the only negative surrounding his chances but he should be able to make his class tell.
