Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopys Wild can make his class tell at Sheffield

Timeform select the three best bets from Sheffield on Saturday...

ZINEDINE ZIDOG (Trap 4) - 19:41 Sheffield

It's not been plain sailing for ZINEDINE ZIDOG since he returned with an impressive victory in an A7 last month, but his subsequent second in this grade shows he's up to the level and he's worth another chance despite two defeats when favourite in the meantime.

BRYNOFFA LAURA (Trap 3) - 19:56 Sheffield

BRYNOFFA LAURA saw off a solid Owlerton regular when opening her account last month and clocked a better time in defeat behind the promising Nuachabhail Lad last week. She boasts cracking claims in the sprint event and a similar performance should see her comfortably home in front tonight.

DROOPYS WILD (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sheffield

DROOPYS WILD looks the pick of Barrie Draper's quartet in this feature A1. The re-opposing Sharpys Pluto is the only dog to have beaten him in four runs back since the resumption and he clocked a time right up with his best when easily seeing off Causeway Sergie last week. A switch to the orange jacket would appear to be the only negative surrounding his chances but he should be able to make his class tell.

Recommended bets

Sheff 11th Jul (A6 500m)

Saturday 11 July, 7.41pm

1. Fourpenny Chase
2. Jetset Holly
3. Unique Queen
4. Zinedine Zidog
5. Fairhill Wendy
6. Good Miss
Sheff 11th Jul (D4 280m)

Saturday 11 July, 7.56pm

1. Roedhelm Rafiki
2. Peekaboo Zany
3. Brynoffa Laura
4. Babs Blackbird
5. Skip It Forever
6. Swift Casper
Sheff 11th Jul (A1 500m)

Saturday 11 July, 9.01pm

1. Lostrigg Freddy
2. Causeway Sergie
3. Rockforest Hugo
4. Sharpys Pluto
5. Droopys Wild
6. Dreamy Liamy
