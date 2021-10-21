Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopys Samantha the star act at Perry Barr

Sheffield's 16:23 is a basement grade affair distinctly lacking depth, yet that doesn't detract from the possibility of a wager and HARTON BORIS (Trap 6) may well be up to capitalising on what looks a good make-up in the striped jacket and ending a losing run stretching back to August. 1-2 from this berth, he's often paid his way in this company and with sound claims on recent exploits, he can turn handy and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers late on.

We step up significantly in class for our final two selections, kicking off with the pups at 18:41 over at Perry Barr with TRUMPS BENEFIT (Trap 6) fancied to dispel a luckless effort three weeks ago and emerge victorious. Okay, moderate breaks haven't helped around the Birmingham circuit to date but he's blessed with plenty of all-round pace and we're hopeful he can be on the coat-tails of Romeo De Niro early and assert off the final bend for success.

The second semi-final of the Arena Racing Company Oaks features at 20:06 and having dispelled a luckless effort in the opening heats when scoring in round two DROOPYS SAMANTHA (Trap 3) is fancied to continue the good work and come out on top again. Kevin Hutton's bitch looks right out of the top drawer, and if holding her position to the corner, is fancied to prove too tough to pass.

