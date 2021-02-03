To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopys Pilot can fly home

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Newcastle on Wednesday...

"...he’s fancied to make a bold bid..."

Timeform on Droopys Pilot

Droopys Pilot (Trap 6) - 18.19 Newcastle

Droopys Pilot (Trap 6, 18.19) is now in the veteran stage but he's been a tremendous servant to connections in A1/Open class. It is fair to say he hasn't had the rub of the green of late, a bad bump early doors holding him back 5 days ago. Turned out quickly, he's much better than that effort indicates and, in an A1 race not looking overly strong, he's fancied to make a bold bid.

Solway Sunshine (Trap 1) - 19:26 Newcastle

A facile winner in A7 in December, Solway Sunshine (Trap 1, 19.26) hasn't kicked on subsequently, but has proved consistent in defeat. The August 18 daughter of Candlelight King is a strong runner over Newcastle's 480-metre trip and, having faced trouble in-running of late, we're hopeful she can turn handy on the rails behind likely pace-setters in Trap 2 & 6 and emerge as a potent force for the main prize off the final bend.

Queensland Mags (Trap 5) - 20:46 Newcastle

Queensland Mags (Trap 5, 20.46) arrives on a losing run stretching back to November but her consistency has been hard to knock of late, filling the runner-up spot on 3 of her last 4 starts. The daughter of Farloe Blitz holds sound claims in a race lacking depth and she can turn handy from the orange jacket and assume control from halfway.

Recommended bets

Droopys Pilot (Trap 6) - 18.19 Newcastle
Solway Sunshine (Trap 1) - 19:26 Newcastle
Queensland Mags (Trap 5) - 20:46 Newcastle

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

