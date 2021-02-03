Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopys Pilot can fly home

Droopys Pilot (Trap 6) - 18.19 Newcastle

Droopys Pilot (Trap 6, 18.19) is now in the veteran stage but he's been a tremendous servant to connections in A1/Open class. It is fair to say he hasn't had the rub of the green of late, a bad bump early doors holding him back 5 days ago. Turned out quickly, he's much better than that effort indicates and, in an A1 race not looking overly strong, he's fancied to make a bold bid.

Solway Sunshine (Trap 1) - 19:26 Newcastle



A facile winner in A7 in December, Solway Sunshine (Trap 1, 19.26) hasn't kicked on subsequently, but has proved consistent in defeat. The August 18 daughter of Candlelight King is a strong runner over Newcastle's 480-metre trip and, having faced trouble in-running of late, we're hopeful she can turn handy on the rails behind likely pace-setters in Trap 2 & 6 and emerge as a potent force for the main prize off the final bend.

Queensland Mags (Trap 5) - 20:46 Newcastle

Queensland Mags (Trap 5, 20.46) arrives on a losing run stretching back to November but her consistency has been hard to knock of late, filling the runner-up spot on 3 of her last 4 starts. The daughter of Farloe Blitz holds sound claims in a race lacking depth and she can turn handy from the orange jacket and assume control from halfway.

