Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopys Lisbon fancied to make all

Dogs head-on
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday
Timeform bring you the best bets from Yarmouth and Monmore on Thursday...

"...an appealing candidate at unflattering odds in this A7 contest."

Timeform on Cadawill

CADAWILL (Trap 5) - 17:51 Yarmouth

Yarmouth's RPGTV card is the destination for the first bet, with CADAWILL an appealing candidate at unflattering odds in this A7 contest. She will need to step up on her recent trial time, but that is likely, and she possesses the early pace to build up a nice lead in this line-up. There are a couple of unexposed runners in traps two and four respectively and they take up a lot of the market on the early show, but with Cadawill chalked up as the outsider of the field, she's well worth chancing.

PROUD HERO (Trap 6) - 19:27 Monmore

PROUD HERO found the going tough in this grade on his last two races pre-lockdown, but this looks an easier A1 and the make-up of the race should suit, with Foxinthebox, who mixes four and six bends, not expected to pace up with Proud Hero early out wide.

DROOPYS LISBON (Trap 6) - 19:57 Monmore

Capable of a smash break and a reliable out of the boxes, DROOPYS LISBON looks nailed on to lead up early, and as a multiple-Open winner last summer, he certainly possesses the tools to hold on in a race like this.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Yarm 4th Jun (A7 462m)

Thursday 4 June, 5.51pm

1. Popular Jessie
2. Fahrenheit Balor
3. Hartwood Millie
4. Slaney Icon
5. Cadawill
6. Ballarue Ian
Monm 4th Jun (A1 480m)

Thursday 4 June, 7.27pm

1. Ryecourt Gypsy
2. Dower Rory
3. Whittle Vic
4. Kilaharry Bolt
5. Foxinthebox
6. Proud Hero
Monm 4th Jun (A1 480m)

Thursday 4 June, 7.57pm

1. Lodgewood Lad
2. Kingsbrook Kerry
3. Strategic Billy
4. Sweet Leaf
5. Final Quattro
6. Droopys Lisbon
