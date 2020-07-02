To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopys Impact can make her early speed count at Newcastle

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Sheffield and Newcastle on Thursday...

"...we're hopeful he can avoid early scrimmaging and prove too strong for today's rivals..."

Timeform on Final Salt

FINAL SALT (Trap 1) - 14.19 Sheffield

Each of FINAL SALT's last two successes have come in A4 company and he was noted doing good late work to finish second in this grade of A5 last week. The winner that day scored in a fast time for the grade, and whilst the selection doesn't make life easy for himself with slow breaks, we're hopeful he can avoid early scrimmaging and prove too strong for today's rivals from the ¾ point.

EASY ON (Trap 4) - 14.36 Sheffield

EASY ON has yet to get her head in front since returning to action, but she caught the eye on her latest start five days ago and on that evidence, may well be ready to strike. Coming from an unpromising position to finish runner-up, she bumped into the rapidly progressive Roedhelm Tiger on that occasion. The daughter of classy tracker Swift Curie has operated at a higher level herself as a rule and with a clear run around bends 1 & 2 is fancied to make a bold bid.

DROOPYS IMPACT (Trap 4) - 21.16 Newcastle

DROOPYS IMPACT escapes a grade rise on the back of her make all success five days ago and is fancied to repeat the feat this evening. An October 18' youngster, she possesses early pace as her most potent weapon and rates the type to improve further for her leading handler, so all looks set fair for another bold front running bid.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

