Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopys Host can delight his supporters at Newcastle

SPOKEN FOR (Trap 4, 14:04 Sheffield) arrives on a losing run stretching back to July but eased a peg on the graded ladder to A6, she has gone mightily close to getting back to winning ways on each of her last three starts. Today's contest doesn't look the strongest on paper and with the distinct possibility of turning handy behind likely pace-setter Tewmax Rob (Trap 1), we're hopeful she proves too strong off the last bend.

GLORY VIC (Trap 3, 15:44 Sheffield) struggled to make an impact initially arriving at Sheffield but relished the step up to 660 metres when registering a facile S3 success two starts back. Barrie Draper's charge very much caught the eye back over 500 metres latest, gaining a less-than-ideal passage but noted finishing to very good effect. His main task is getting a clear run around the opening bends and if getting the chance to open up is expected to prove too good for this afternoon's rivals.

DROOPYS HOST (Trap 4, 18:51 Newcastle) remains a maiden on the back of five starts in A2 company. However, despite almost being two-year-old there is a strong suspicion we have yet to see the best of Gary Carmichael's charge. Meeting with trouble and thus poorly positioned as a result last time, he still managed to record his best effort to date on the clock. The grader's mercy has been noted this evening and we're hopeful he can be seen in a much better light.

