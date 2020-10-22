To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopys Host can delight his supporters at Newcastle

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield and Newcastle on Thursday...

"...there is a strong suspicion we have yet to see the best of Gary Carmichael’s charge..."

Timeform on Droopys Host

SPOKEN FOR (Trap 4, 14:04 Sheffield) arrives on a losing run stretching back to July but eased a peg on the graded ladder to A6, she has gone mightily close to getting back to winning ways on each of her last three starts. Today's contest doesn't look the strongest on paper and with the distinct possibility of turning handy behind likely pace-setter Tewmax Rob (Trap 1), we're hopeful she proves too strong off the last bend.

GLORY VIC (Trap 3, 15:44 Sheffield) struggled to make an impact initially arriving at Sheffield but relished the step up to 660 metres when registering a facile S3 success two starts back. Barrie Draper's charge very much caught the eye back over 500 metres latest, gaining a less-than-ideal passage but noted finishing to very good effect. His main task is getting a clear run around the opening bends and if getting the chance to open up is expected to prove too good for this afternoon's rivals.

DROOPYS HOST (Trap 4, 18:51 Newcastle) remains a maiden on the back of five starts in A2 company. However, despite almost being two-year-old there is a strong suspicion we have yet to see the best of Gary Carmichael's charge. Meeting with trouble and thus poorly positioned as a result last time, he still managed to record his best effort to date on the clock. The grader's mercy has been noted this evening and we're hopeful he can be seen in a much better light.

Recommended bets

SPOKEN FOR (Trap 4) - 14:04 Sheffield
GLORY VIC (Trap 3) - 15:44 Sheffield
DROOPYS HOST (Trap 4) - 18:51 Newcastle

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 22nd Oct (A5 500m)

Thursday 22 October, 3.44pm

1. Connors King
2. Jacks Joel
3. Glory Vic
4. Little Beauty
5. Illusive Amy
6. Itsalladream
Newc 22nd Oct (A3 480m)

Thursday 22 October, 6.51pm

1. Annas Forty
2. Booms Blackjack
3. In The Gap
4. Droopys Host
5. Droopys Word
6. Watermill Bufalo
