Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopys Catch can strike fast and late for victory at Newcastle

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday
Timeform select the three best bets from Sheffield and Newcastle on Thursday...

"...it’s conceivable to expect another big run on the rails."

Timeform on Brynoffa Nelly

BRYNOFFA NELLY (Trap 2) - 14.36 Sheffield

BRYNOFFA NELLY, despite her SP, was impressive when breaking her duck in A7 on Saturday evening and, making a quick return to action, John Walton's charge may well be up to following up. The daughter of Droopys Buick is still low-mileage over four bends and this doesn't rate the strongest A6 on paper, so it's conceivable to expect another big run on the rails.

DROOPYS CATCH (Trap 6) - 18.36 Newcastle

DROOPYS CATCH boasts a most impressive record of four wins from five starts at Newcastle, doing particularly well to land a leading A1 affair on the back of some severe early crowding. Recent trials read well in the context of tonight's All England Cup Trial Stakes and Angela Harrison's charge can strike fast and late for victory.

VELVET JULIET (Trap 4) - 18.51 Newcastle

VELVET JULIET is well-established as a quality operator and holds sound claims of enhancing her good strike rate from the black jacket this evening. A slick winner in A1 in June, recent trial exploits suggest she's firing on all cylinders and, from what looks a good make-up, she ought to make a very bold bid.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

