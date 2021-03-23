To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopys Bid can go in again

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday.

"...he may well be up to following up..."

Timeform on Droopys Bid

Sweet Black (Trap 6) - 18.36 Sheffield

Our first selection comes in Sheffield's 18.36 with SWEET BLACK (Trap 6) who went agonisingly close on debut, and is fancied to trap fast once more and prove tough to peg back. An A4 winner at Shelbourne Park, he promises to improve further as his track knowledge improves, and with potential for scrimmaging inside, he looks sure to go well.

Thornfield Sasa (Trap 3) - 20:27 Sheffield

Strictly on bare form, THORNFIELD SASA (Trap 3) has work to do to be competitive in Sheffield's basement grade A8 contest at 20.27. However, delving a little deeper, the September 19' whelp is arguably deserving of having that effort marked up, meeting trouble at the start and end of the race, but not beaten far behind one that has followed up subsequently. There's undoubtedly more to come from the daughter of Kinloch Brae and if the gaps do open, she ought to play her part in a race lacking depth.

Droopys Bid (Trap 3) - 21:31 Sheffield

DROOPYS BID (Trap 3, 21.31) was impressive when making his first competitive start in 6-bend company a winning one 9 days ago and from what looks a good make-up he may well be up to following up. The daughter of Laughill Blake should have the pace-setters in her sights by halfway and is fancied to maintain the gallop to hold Burgess Mary (Trap 6) off the final bend.

Recommended bets

Sweet Black (Trap 6) - 18.36 Sheffield
Thornfield Sasa (Trap 3) - 20:27 Sheffield
Droopys Bid (Trap 3) - 21:31 Sheffield

Sheff 23rd Mar (A6 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 23 March, 6.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Tewmax Rob
2. Fizzy Fitz
3. Slaneyside Earls
4. Glengar Marykate
5. Howya Padjoe
6. Sweet Black
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 23rd Mar (A8 500M)

Show Hide

Tuesday 23 March, 8.27pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Altonkellypeanut
2. Smearla Vic
3. Thornfield Sasa
4. Slaneyside Clery
5. Harton Boris
6. Bartlemy Seamus
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 23rd Mar (HC 660m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 23 March, 9.31pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Lyre Rambler
2. Blackstone Lyric
3. Droopys Bid
4. Burgess Minnie
5. Rathbawn Paddy
6. Burgess Mary
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

