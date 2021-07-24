To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopys Addition can deliver the goods at Hove

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets in the Sussex Cup Semi-Finals at Hove on Saturday...

"...won on seven of his eleven starts round the Brighton circuit..."

Timeform on Droopys Addition

ROXHOLME SHEIKH (Trap 3) can take the first Sussex Cup Semi-Final at 19:18. Hayley Keightley's charge was impressive from the front last week, smartly away and quickly putting the race to bed. He can book his place in next week's final with another victory.

BUBBLY BOLLINGER (Trap 3) looks bound for the final also and can land the second Semi at 19:56. The impressive Derby Plate winner never looked in danger once getting to the front in his heat last week, easily seeing off the re-opposing Dannid, and more success beckons.

DROOPYS ADDITION (Trap 2) looks solid in the 20:38 Semi. The 2020 Consolation Trophy winner tops the ante-post betting after clocking the fastest time in the heats and a spot in the final awaits the speedy star who has now won on seven of his eleven starts round the Brighton circuit.

Hove 24th Jul (OR 515m)

Show Hide

Saturday 24 July, 8.38pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Jacks Solution
2. Droopys Addition
3. Antigua Storm
4. Newinn Jacko
6. Smurfs Machine
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays