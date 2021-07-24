Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopys Addition can deliver the goods at Hove

ROXHOLME SHEIKH (Trap 3) can take the first Sussex Cup Semi-Final at 19:18. Hayley Keightley's charge was impressive from the front last week, smartly away and quickly putting the race to bed. He can book his place in next week's final with another victory.

BUBBLY BOLLINGER (Trap 3) looks bound for the final also and can land the second Semi at 19:56. The impressive Derby Plate winner never looked in danger once getting to the front in his heat last week, easily seeing off the re-opposing Dannid, and more success beckons.

DROOPYS ADDITION (Trap 2) looks solid in the 20:38 Semi. The 2020 Consolation Trophy winner tops the ante-post betting after clocking the fastest time in the heats and a spot in the final awaits the speedy star who has now won on seven of his eleven starts round the Brighton circuit.

