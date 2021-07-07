To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopy can make an Impact at Newcastle

Timeform select the three best bets from three different venues on Wednesday.

Zoom Angel (Trap 4) - 13.06 Nottingham

ZOOM ANGEL (Trap 4, 13.06) is very lightly raced as a March 2019 whelp but she has still built up an impressive strike rate at Nottingham, making the breakthrough at A1 level on her penultimate start. Not seen to best effect subsequently, she should be reaching her peak post season, can trap fast and make every post a winning one this afternoon.

Droopys Impact (Trap 1) - 20:46 Newcastle

It is fair to say DROOPYS IMPACT (Trap 1, 20.46) finds Newcastle's 480-metre trip at the limit of his stamina. However, that doesn't detract from the fact he's a reliable operator in A2 class, running up to his best behind a fast winner for the grade 7 days ago. Tonight's affair doesn't look overly strong on paper and we're hopeful he can utilise his early pace, seize an advantage on the rails and make all of the running.

Romantic Rachel (Trap 5) - 21:12 Doncaster

Our final selection comes over at Doncaster at 21.12 with ROMANTIC RACHEL (Trap 5) fancied to belatedly open her account on these shores. Boasting some slick exploits when campaigned in Ireland, she caught the eye with her finishing effort on the back of a slow start 7 days ago, running on to grab second. She needs to be on her toes out the boxes but her latest display signalled her out as one to be interested in and she can come out on top.

Newcastle 7th Jul (A2 480m)

Wednesday 7 July, 8.46pm

1. Droopys Impact
2. Crooks Popeye
3. Supa Hot
4. Popper Dale
5. Ballyhoe Alpha
6. Slamannan Days
Doncaster 7th Jul (B3 450m)

Wednesday 7 July, 9.12pm

1. Sligo Doc
2. Painted Clouds
3. Daring Recruit
4. George
5. Romantic Rachel
6. Grangeview Lucky
