Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Drinks are on Carter at Romford

Bubbly Freebie (Trap 5) - 18.43 Romford

BUBBLY FREEBIE (Trap 5, 18.43) is established as a solid A1/Open race operator at home track Romford, enhancing his strike rate with back-to-back victories in top grade following a spell on the side-lines in recent days. This evening's winner of one over the standard 400-metre trip doesn't look the strongest on paper and with a similar slick break, Paul Young's son of Head Bound should prove difficult to contain.

Carter Bar (Trap 1) - 19:18 Romford

CARTER BAR (Trap 1, 19.18) is a versatile sort boasting victories at 3 different distances this year, the latest coming from the red jacket over Romford's 400 metres in July. Not seen to anything like best effect back here next time, it's interesting connections have chosen to give the July 18' whelp a blow out over Hove's 285-metre trip since. Leading on the rails rates a distinct possibility and Derek Knight's charge can trap swiftly on the rails and make every post a winning one.

Jadore (Trap 2) - 21:41 Sheffield

JADORE (Trap 2, 21.41) arrives on a losing run stretching back to March but to crab her for that alone would be unfair given she has competed largely in sprints of late during season. Following the return to 4-bend action, she's ran well on 3 of her last 4 starts, reeled in only by one who has improved plenty in a handicap 6 days ago. The return to A8 company looks a good move in a race distinctly lacking depth and this looks a good opening for her to boss the rails from lid rise and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers late on.

